 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   Not a mystery monolith found in Fort Worth   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Fort Worth, Texas, Fort Worth, help of local welder John Black, recent days, Beach Street, work of students, straight sides, monolith  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 1:20 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Poster1212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Made by high school students. Did they do the rest of them?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it really a monolith when it's made from metal?
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Is it really a monolith when it's made from metal?


What is metal if not a shiny, sometimes bendy rock?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In before the a chucklehead says The Simpsons did it already
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "We just felt like Fort Worth needed a monolith," Hawkeye said.

They are a simple people...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "We just felt like Fort Worth needed a monolith," Hawkeye said.

They are a simple people...


Poor Clint. He's really not handling things very well, is he?
 
Poster1212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Watch it get stolen and sold for scrap metal. If its aluminum its a good $50 or more.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
YAWN
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest monolith right now 'cause some babe on TV has a sexy white bra and, oh, yeah, what's going on in this thread?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Three to four weeks to complete.

I've seen Adam savage build bigger stuff in an hour.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is so 2020.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kobrakai: That is so 2020.


The year that keeps on giving.

Or sh*tting on us, your call.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they're going to make a monolith they should give it a mirror finish like some of the others have had.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Juc: If they're going to make a monolith they should give it a mirror finish like some of the others have had.


Dimensions are also off.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7YvAYIJSSZY
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.