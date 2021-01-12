 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Authorities are investigating after a manatee is found with the word "Trump" carved into his back. Pick your joke a) Trump is already suing the manatee for not payinglicensing fees B) JR seen whistling nonchalantly 3) Anyone seen Chris Christie lately?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck off trumpers.
Username checks out.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the previous thread; "carved" is not really accurate, some of the schmoo that grows on them was wiped off. Still illegal, still a dick move, but you don't need to worry about the animal being harmed.

/Well, physically harmed. Having a trumper wiping you can't be mentally healthy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a false flag ANTIFA manatee, and he did it to himself.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
D)

nj.comView Full Size


/great googily moogily
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: D)

[nj.com image 850x566]

/great googily moogily


Its a manatee not a walrus!
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Found the perp!

VeggieTales: Endangered Love (Barbara Manatee) - Silly Song
Youtube tpcf_qD3GW4
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She told us they were deplorable.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have heard of deep state but this is ridiculous.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, the huge... Asshole that did that.

Of course they picked on a manatee.  If it had sharp, pointy teeth they would have pissed their pants.

Take note, you don't see any alligators running around sporting that name...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that Trumparoo guy is dead, there's a market open for Magatees.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: From the previous thread; "carved" is not really accurate, some of the schmoo that grows on them was wiped off. Still illegal, still a dick move, but you don't need to worry about the animal being harmed.

/Well, physically harmed. Having a trumper wiping you can't be mentally healthy.


As I pointed out, from personal experience, manatees are surprisingly nimble under water, which is why this seems so bad at first glance.  At second glance, there's TWO possibilities, A) a trumper trapped the animal and did this or B) someone did this carefully and gently while the animal is feeding, and maybe was labeling Trumpers as sea cows.

I think there's a non-zero chance this was people mocking Trump, who actually did it somewhat gently.  You can get away with scratching their back if you are careful, but it's illegal.  It feels like we'd have a video of the moron doing it if it was Trumpers.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait ive got it .. Its Shawn Manatee. Telling the truth to all the libs underwater.
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone making fun of Trump.
Probably Mantifa
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This was probably done by a nutzo leftist...they are the ones that burn stuff, don't respect human life and are cuckoo over politics to the point it takes over their life....Disgusting (period)
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, the huuuuuuuuge manatee!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Noticeably F.A.T.: From the previous thread; "carved" is not really accurate, some of the schmoo that grows on them was wiped off. Still illegal, still a dick move, but you don't need to worry about the animal being harmed.

/Well, physically harmed. Having a trumper wiping you can't be mentally healthy.

As I pointed out, from personal experience, manatees are surprisingly nimble under water, which is why this seems so bad at first glance.  At second glance, there's TWO possibilities, A) a trumper trapped the animal and did this or B) someone did this carefully and gently while the animal is feeding, and maybe was labeling Trumpers as sea cows.

I think there's a non-zero chance this was people mocking Trump, who actually did it somewhat gently.  You can get away with scratching their back if you are careful, but it's illegal.  It feels like we'd have a video of the moron doing it if it was Trumpers.


Nope.  Manatees are protected in florida.   Protecting wildlife=liberal.   Doing this was sure to infuriate some liberal.

Pretty easy to figure out, since these people are literally five year old brat children mentally.
 
Tryfan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These people are insane.

I wish there was some way to sit a Trumpanzee down and get it through to them how they look to a normal person.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

arrogantbastich: She told us they were deplorable.


I hope losing the election was worth it
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Allow me to introduce the new social media app: Magatee
 
