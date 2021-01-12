 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Fark Ready Headline: Boston woman wears same black dress for 100 days   (whdh.com) divider line
    More: Weird, WHDH-TV, WLVI-TV, Boston woman, Sarah Robbins-Cole, Sunbeam Television, BOSTON, fashion industry, black dress  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And she might have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that same meddling blue scarf.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hope she, at least, changed her underwear periodically.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Imagine the smell.

/really. Think of it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Long ago I dated a NJ kindergarten teacher who's sister was a NYC TV newscaster. Every damn date she wore the same green dress. Ugh.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Long ago I dated a NJ kindergarten teacher who's sister was a NYC TV newscaster. Every damn date she wore the same green dress. Ugh.


got her number handy?
 
Luciferian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: Imagine the smell.

/really. Think of it.


If make a user name joke, but I don't want my comment deleted.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She wore the same dress 100 days in a row or did she have a few of the same dresses?

The news article never mentioned if she washed it every day. I would hope so.

digitalshortbread.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"Oh remember him? He wore the same slacks every day!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is this news?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I would hope she, at least, changed her underwear periodically.


*blink*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: Imagine the smell.

/really. Think of it.


Ooh, sweat and grease and skin flakes and dirt...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I would hope she, at least, changed her underwear periodically.


Yeah I got a couple of pairs, you interested?
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stealing from Seinfeld again, I see.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"She said the experience highlighted the waste in the fashion industry..."

Um...  How, exactly?  I mean: obviously it WORKED!  All the kids are talking about nowadays is the waste in the fashion industry.  And, yet...
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Johnson, long dead, wore the same dress every day for the whole school year.
I have no idea if and when she had it cleaned, as I stayed as far away from her as possible.
 
gaspode
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How the jesusing fark is that even worth writing down?
 
treesloth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That dress looks kind of goldish-brown to me.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lisa Simpson been wearing the same red dress for over 30 years.
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

treesloth: That dress looks kind of goldish-brown to me.


GODDAMNIT IT'S BLUE AND BLACK

/it even has its own wiki, apparently
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've worn one of the same two pairs of sweatpants every day since March 15 2020. So I'm getting a kick, etc
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bowen: I've worn one of the same two pairs of sweatpants every day since March 15 2020. So I'm getting a kick, etc


This is is a non-story in stay at home pandemic times.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: Imagine the smell.

/really. Think of it.


Probably smells like laundry detergent.  You do know you can wash and dry clothes in less than 2 hours right.
 
flem77
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only good thing about WHDH is Jackie Layer.

*Homer Simpson Voice*. Ummmmmm, Jackie Layer
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Long ago I dated a NJ kindergarten teacher who's sister was a NYC TV newscaster. Every damn date she wore the same green dress. Ugh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flem77: The only good thing about WHDH is Jackie Layer.

*Homer Simpson Voice*. Ummmmmm, Jackie Layer


He loved that rascal, Puff
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Imagine the smell.

/really. Think of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ferrarious
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd say it's Rose Kennedy but she died quite a while ago
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have always wore the engineer uniform, blue shirt and dockers. They when different shirts for the most part but now it's same grey tee shirts and Levi 505s. I have 5 sets of identical pairs of each. Weekends are shorts and red or green tee.
 
