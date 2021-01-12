 Skip to content
 
(PennLive)   Trainer convicted of drugging racehorses may end up as Bill Cosby's cell mate. Hay hay hay   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Appeal, Law, Murray Rojas' arguments, panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Horse racing, United States, 3rd Circuit, federal appeals  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the same end?!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
hey hey hey was also used by the clown from What's Happening.

oevhub.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not to victim blame but I keep telling these horse animals NOT to go to anybody's hotel room for a "midnight strategy meeting".
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice one Subby.  A Saturday morning throwback.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's going to be like one of those sit-com scenes where two sisters are fighting for the mirror,
except with needles.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Headline of the Month, anyway, because the pun works perfectly.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Nice one Subby.  A Saturday morning throwback.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just don't eat any Jello he offers you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ole' Rainbow Hee Haw' is up for an immaculate unfortunate pointer
 
davynelson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So they've got that in common, which will be nice.

/done in one by TWX
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're gonna have a roofie party tonight!
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not that I know anything about this, but I wouldn't think drugs are necessary for horse rape.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Prisons are coed now?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: hey hey hey was also used by the clown from What's Happening.

[oevhub.files.wordpress.com image 750x350]


Fred Berry as Rerun.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thought it was going to Baffert.
 
Cucullen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Steroidal anti-inflammatory, like dexamethasone, everyone uses them and they are actually good for athletes health when properly administered. Typically discontinued a week before a race. She was stupid doing. The sentence is a bit stupid too though. Mostly a chance for the prosecutor to gain career advancement at the expensive of a person's life.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


... is on the case
 
SansNeural
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"the 3rd Circuit rejected Murray Rojas' arguments"

I bet her face was Red.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cucullen: Steroidal anti-inflammatory, like dexamethasone, everyone uses them and they are actually good for athletes health when properly administered. Typically discontinued a week before a race. She was stupid doing. The sentence is a bit stupid too though. Mostly a chance for the prosecutor to gain career advancement at the expensive of a person's life.


She messed with rich people's money, that's a jailing.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cucullen: Steroidal anti-inflammatory, like dexamethasone, everyone uses them and they are actually good for athletes health when properly administered. Typically discontinued a week before a race. She was stupid doing. The sentence is a bit stupid too though. Mostly a chance for the prosecutor to gain career advancement at the expensive of a person's life.


Not even a week.
The laws stipulate that NO drugs should be administered before 24 hours of a race.
She broke that rule.

Also, if I was in her situation and heard the name of the judge, I'd just pull my plea.
FTA:
"Senior Judge Sylvia H. Rambo imposed Rojas' 27-month prison sentence in May 2019."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
