(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Jojo Siwa card game includes questions about getting caught naked, getting arrested. Difficulty: Labeled for ages 6+   (abc3340.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We already did this like a week ago
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im looking forward to her inevitable slide into porn.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is for you, subby. I made people endure it last week, so it's only fair that you get exposure as well.
the last JoJo's Juice ever.....
Youtube cdx5oRtGBMg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: This is for you, subby. I made people endure it last week, so it's only fair that you get exposure as well.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cdx5oRtG​BMg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That article acts like I should already know what a Jojo Siwa is.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im looking forward to her inevitable slide into porn.


Don't worry Jeff, we're just going to turn the cameras off outside your cell. We promise nothing bad will happen.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: This is for you, subby. I made people endure it last week, so it's only fair that you get exposure as well.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cdx5oRtG​BMg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


holy sheet, she's more obnoxious than Honey Boo Boo
 
