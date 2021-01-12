 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Turns out building infrastructure to facilitate wall construction also builds infrastructure to facilitate illegal immigration   (yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than a few of us have mentioned this on Fark.

It's not about building a wall. It's about moving some dirt around, sticking up some metal, and then collecting payment.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The rush to complete President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico is in some places worse than pointless, campaigners told Insider.
In order to reach the border, contractors have blasted roads into terrain that was once rugged and impassable.
Some areas still have no barrier, with work likely to stop when Trump leaves office. But the roads will remain.

Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would love to see the cost analysis on this boondoggle.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put all of these contractors and their subs under a microscope and claw back as much of the taxpayer's money as possible from these crooked assholes for fraudulent billing under a government contract.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Another shining example of fiscal responsibility from the right.

/Where's the Obvious tag?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything Donny touches dies. Or comes back to bite him in the ass. Or both.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: More than a few of us have mentioned this on Fark.

It's not about building a wall. It's about moving some dirt around, sticking up some metal, and then collecting payment.


Yup, the construction of the wall in some places made what had been inaccessible locations before quite accessible now.  You don't have to go up a sheer hillside through thick vegetation anymore -- just walk up the access road they had to create to get the machinery up there.

There were already physical barriers on pretty much the entire border where they would actually work.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the cash, this would be a pretty good business opportunity.  Buy some land, set up a wayside inn/hostel.  Bunkrooms, showers, provisions, family style meals, a nurse on duty...  Buy the surrounding land, and you have yourself the beginnings of a little town.

/I of course would be a benevolent company town owner.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixed fortifications are monuments to the stupidity of man. If mountain ranges and oceans can be overcome, then anything built by man can be overcome.

Okay General, how about we blast a road through the 3000' high mountain range and build a few sections of 30' high wall. Decent compromise?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: More than a few of us have mentioned this on Fark.

It's not about building a wall. It's about moving some dirt around, sticking up some metal, and then collecting payment.


Missing from this equation is ensuring that the RFQ is written so that one of your Russian buddies is the only one who can secure the contract and provide kickback dollars to your offshore slush fund account
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way!?!  If only anyone would have thought of that before we spent money on it!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to what happened in DC, this will not be his most remembered legacy of failure.
 
mediocretaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like the Trumpets forgot about the Mexicans?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who ever thought a wall would be anything but an ineffective waste of resource can go jump off it, and then be fine because it isn't that high of a wall and easy to climb because it does nothing but waste resources.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public and humiliating self-owns are the only way conservatives can nut.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are multiple reports from people who worked on the Trump campaign that they meant "the wall" as a metaphor for how he was going to seal the border completely, but Trump immediately thought they meant putting a 60 foot high brick wall across the whole border, and no one could talk him out of that afterwards.

I always thought they should have just built a wall like that, just enough for Trump to have one of his Klan rallies in front of, and that would be it.  He'd never mention it again.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it was said before, all those unguarded new roads in previously impassible areas, they thank you!
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FTFA: The rush to complete President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico is in some places worse than pointless, campaigners told Insider.
In order to reach the border, contractors have blasted roads into terrain that was once rugged and impassable.
Some areas still have no barrier, with work likely to stop when Trump leaves office. But the roads will remain.

[Fark user image 320x180]


Future Fox News segments: "why aren't Dems doing more to stop illegal immigration and human trafficking through these isolated, largely unguarded road networks that have existed since time immemorial.  It's not our place to question how this came to be, but why aren't they doing anything about it now?!".

...followed days later by:  "Republicans worked diligently to provide Dems with an infrastructure network that should have enabled them to better combat illegal immigration in otherwise underpatrolled border regions, yet they chose to do nothing and now it's being abused.  This is all the Democrat's fault!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Would love to see the cost analysis on this boondoggle.


I'm sure there's information is going back indefinitely.
I've  long maintained that if a wall was a good idea one would have been constructed during the New deal era
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, so the border is less secure now than it was before. Big deal. At least we got good value for the billions spent in terms of ecological destruction, and that's what we really wanted all along, right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: No way!?!  If only anyone would have thought of that before we spent money on it!


Someone thought they thought about how much money they could make
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if poorly planned infrastructure projects can somehow lead to unintended and even disastrous consequences.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slantsix: Yes. Another shining example of fiscal responsibility from the right.

/Where's the Obvious tag?


But, Mexico paid for it, so how does that have anything to do with fiscal responsibility?
Check back later, libertarians!!!!!1112
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony.

/and the money that ended up in certain pockets
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Trump wanted alligators and a moat next to his wall and his Cabinet didn't immediately 25th him?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: slantsix: Yes. Another shining example of fiscal responsibility from the right.

/Where's the Obvious tag?

But, Mexico paid for it, so how does that have anything to do with fiscal responsibility?
Check back later, libertarians!!!!!1112


Heh.  If I was in charge of Mexico I'd expand the national park system to include new roads into these previous wilderness areas so Mexican citizens can enjoy their countryside.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FTFA: The rush to complete President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico is in some places worse than pointless, campaigners told Insider.
In order to reach the border, contractors have blasted roads into terrain that was once rugged and impassable.
Some areas still have no barrier, with work likely to stop when Trump leaves office. But the roads will remain.

[Fark user image 320x180]


What did the Romans ever do for us?  Except build roads that are still in existence 2000 years later?
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Remember when Trump wanted alligators and a moat next to his wall and his Cabinet didn't immediately 25th him?


Oh god, there's been so many tens of thousands of stupid things, it's hard to even remember them, but that should be a top ten.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: If I had the cash, this would be a pretty good business opportunity.  Buy some land, set up a wayside inn/hostel.  Bunkrooms, showers, provisions, family style meals, a nurse on duty...  Buy the surrounding land, and you have yourself the beginnings of a little town.

/I of course would be a benevolent company town owner.


hookers and pot. you'll be a millionaire in short time. let me know when you wanna do this. i'm in.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those who work fences are the same that build crossings.
 
Northern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Would love to see the cost analysis on this boondoggle.


Huge waste of money and a convenient wedge issue to force the left and right further apart?
A massive grift for Donald Trump and his hopelessly corrupt friends and staff?
A monument to white supremacy and physical justification for the illegal kidnapping and torture of children in for-profit concentration camps?
/Yeah, we are the baddies folks.  Impeach now.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Ker_Thwap: If I had the cash, this would be a pretty good business opportunity.  Buy some land, set up a wayside inn/hostel.  Bunkrooms, showers, provisions, family style meals, a nurse on duty...  Buy the surrounding land, and you have yourself the beginnings of a little town.

/I of course would be a benevolent company town owner.

hookers and pot. you'll be a millionaire in short time. let me know when you wanna do this. i'm in.


Excellent.  Do you speak Spanish?  Because I feel like one of us should speak Spanish.
 
Avery614
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Anenu: Anyone who ever thought a wall would be anything but an ineffective waste of resource can go jump off it, and then be fine because it isn't that high of a wall and easy to climb because it does nothing but redirect resources to sycophants.


FTFY
 
T.rex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: More than a few of us have mentioned this on Fark.

It's not about building a wall. It's about moving some dirt around, sticking up some metal, and then collecting payment.


And for Joe Public, supporting it, its about the notion of a border, rather than an actual border.

We all saw when El Chapo was broken out of prison, the long tunnel they built.   Even at its strongest point, this wall will stop no one. They can simply dig underneath it.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Building the wall was a pointless gesture to begin with , no wall not even The Great Wall of China has on it's own worked to keep out someone determined to get in.

In order for a wall to work it has to be manned by a sufficient number of troops who are just as determined to keep out those who want to get in.
 
