(TC Palm)   Guys, when trying to impress the ladies, do you: a.) show up for a date on foot, b.) steal an electric golf cart to leave, c.) get arrested when golf cart battery dies, d.) all of the above   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Vero Beach, Florida, Indian River County, Florida, 18-year-old man, Indian River County sheriff's deputy, 15-year-old boy, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Orchid Island, Florida, golf carts  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridariffic
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take my trousers off
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stole three golf carts.  This tells me that golf carts are plentiful but poorly maintained or guarded in Florida.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot:  "Show up drunk", subby.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked for the golf cart story, then I saw the link halfway down:

More: Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook

My attention was diverted.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the golf cart batteries die I'm definitely whipping my pants off and trying to salvage the situation.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick pics. Chicks love dick pics.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If the golf cart batteries die I'm definitely whipping my pants off and trying to salvage the situation.


That is nothow you recharge a golf cart battery.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were their names Ricky and Bubbles?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I clicked for the golf cart story, then I saw the link halfway down:

More: Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook

My attention was diverted.


I think Strawberry Donnybrook is playing Coachella next year.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: No Peachtree City
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e) show up naked with a hidden stash of cocaine.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed for about 5 min straight after I read the "About 1 a.m. they were in a verbal altercation with their friend, who reportedly thought they were "lame" and then "escorted" them from the residence" part.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The new Grand Theft Auto sounds disappointing.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cormee: I take my trousers off


Then  put on my robe and wizard hat
 
spleef420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trick question. The answer is E) Florida.
 
whitroth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe some extra advice....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTbfn​5​_gXsk
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, you don't need both a period AND a parenthesis when making lettered or numbered lists.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Florida Man gotta be Florida Man.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOL, that story could have been about me 35 years ago in Vero Beach.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks these kinds of multiple choices need 6 options, so they can end with "Florida) all of the above"?
 
gyruss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
a.) show up for a date on foot

Way to shame someone for using public transportation, jerkmitter.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Am I the only one who thinks these kinds of multiple choices need 6 options, so they can end with "Florida) all of the above"?


No, you are not, but this guy is one of the reasons we have the Florida tag.
 
