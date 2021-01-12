 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Remember when washing your cat always use the 'Delicate' cycle
24
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WAP.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who takes a picture of their cat when they just finished trying to kill it?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gilligann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My mom used to give our cat a bath once a week. Now I realize how strange that was. I've only bathed my cat once, because she was skunked.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And always wear welding gloves.
 
DVD [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: And always wear welding gloves.


And a full suit of armor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"new York"? Brits are weirdly passive-aggressive.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "new York"? Brits are weirdly passive-aggressive.


The French are even worse.  In their newspapers, New York is "New-York" but New Orleans is "Nouvelle Orleans".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Who takes a picture of their cat when they just finished trying to kill it?


Idiots? AWs? The oh so nauseatingly common crossbreed of the two?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How to wash a cat:
Open toilet
Pour in dish soap
Toss in cat
Quickly slam lid down
(This step requires no action as cats are self agitating)
Flush several times to rinse
Line the hallway with towels
Stand well back and lift lid with broom handle
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My mother used to tell the story of how when she was a little girl, her mom accidentally closed the cat in a hot wood stove. It emerged hairless and very pissed off but apparently lived for years after.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uh I'd take my cat right to the vet and not farking take a picture of it for likes
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My friend accidentally killed a cat this way. Apparently the washer was front loading and the cat nestled into the dirty clothes in the washer when the friend left part way through starting the load. Very sad.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: My mother used to tell the story of how when she was a little girl, her mom accidentally closed the cat in a hot wood stove. It emerged hairless and very pissed off but apparently lived for years after.


Hot something something....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Uh I'd take my cat right to the vet and not farking take a picture of it for likes


With the energy savings machines today it is not likely the cat would die during the wash cycle, now the spin cycle may change that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How to wash a cat:
Open toilet
Pour in dish soap
Toss in cat
Quickly slam lid down
(This step requires no action as cats are self agitating)
Flush several times to rinse
Line the hallway with towels
Stand well back and lift lid with broom handle


They can climb handles if they're pissed enough.

/found that out once
//no not with a washing machine
///cat was behind something when I sweeping, got bonked, went nuts
////I dropped the broom and GTFO - discretion is the better part of survival
 
AnyName
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a dummy.  Everybody know you hand wash your cat before tossing it in the dryer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Stepbrother!!   I'm stuck!!!"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But they look so cute when they are fresh out of the dryer....

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And set the dryer on "Fluff".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is why I always keep the doors closed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Soggy moggy" is what I used to call my cat when she came in out of the rain.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cats are not machine washable
 
