(CNBC)   Several major Chinese cities reportedly go dark as authorities limit power usage, citing shortages of coal   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Coal, shortage of coal, China's handling, last year, coal shortages, China, Australian coal, reported crunch  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to stop being so good before Christmas.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese authorities ... instead attribute the restrictions on power use to exceptionally high demand and routine maintenance.

A page out of the Enron playbook.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought they had plenty of coal.

oh no...

anyway
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As long as they use the coal they DO have to make all the stuff I want, am I right.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe Hunter Biden can make a deal shipping coal over there.

Worth a shot...right?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good, rising costs (and non-monetary costs the regime incurs by power shortages are still costs) will force them to try alternatives. Few will be as bad as coal.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
China just needs to subsidize windmill farms.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That means we won the trade war and Trump can't be removed!
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not the cities those authorities live in, but I'm sure that's just coincidence.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they tried burning the bodies of their COVID victims yet?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess that ban on Australian coal is really working out for them.

Did they elect a trump of their own or something?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: That means we won the trade war and Trump can't be removed!


Bite your tongue!
>_>
<_<
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So maybe it wasn't "Vatican Blackout 2021" but "Shaghai Blackout 2021."
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Have they tried burning the bodies of their COVID victims yet?


Since day one :)
 
tuxq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only there were a country with large coal deposits, a workforce willing to dig it out, and equipment to dig it with. If only...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Have they tried burning the bodies of their COVID victims yet?

Since day one :)


Well, if they had saved a few they'd still have a fuel source!

Incoming "second wave" in China. . .
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Australia has plenty but there is the co called poisoned wine. I'm ok with no more wine to China and no more coal and no more iron ore and no more education. They screwed over my friends who make wine. Screw them.  Screw anyone who depends on that supply chain.  I haven't bought anything major made in china in more than a year.  I don't need them at all.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Xi Jinping? West Virginia on Line 1.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: Maybe Hunter Biden can make a deal shipping coal over there.

Worth a shot...right?


I joked this was Trump's chance to make good on coal before.

But hey, why can't this be done?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Australia has plenty but there is the co called poisoned wine. I'm ok with no more wine to China and no more coal and no more iron ore and no more education. They screwed over my friends who make wine. Screw them.  Screw anyone who depends on that supply chain.  I haven't bought anything major made in china in more than a year.  I don't need them at all.


How have you managed to go a year without buying any Chinese-made products?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: Maybe Hunter Biden can make a deal shipping coal over there.

Worth a shot...right?


Ukraine actually has pretty large anthracite deposits.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They could build 100 nuclear plants within the year if they wanted to.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait.   It's Communist.  Just talk to the workers who control the means of production.

/Oh, not THAT form of Communism.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: I joked this was Trump's chance to make good on coal before.


oh that's right. Totally forgot. Trump is pro-coal.

Well, in a few weeks he can start a new business and start exporting coal to China then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Wait.   It's Communist.  Just talk to the workers who control the means of production.

/Oh, not THAT form of Communism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But they built those solar farms shaped like pandas. I thought that solved everything.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: steklo: Maybe Hunter Biden can make a deal shipping coal over there.

Worth a shot...right?

I joked this was Trump's chance to make good on coal before.

But hey, why can't this be done?


Why do that? The automation of coal mining has progressed far enough that there would be negligible job creation even if you doubled extraction. Doesn't seem like a fair trade for the carbon.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: DON.MAC: Australia has plenty but there is the co called poisoned wine. I'm ok with no more wine to China and no more coal and no more iron ore and no more education. They screwed over my friends who make wine. Screw them.  Screw anyone who depends on that supply chain.  I haven't bought anything major made in china in more than a year.  I don't need them at all.

How have you managed to go a year without buying any Chinese-made products?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Fireproof: DON.MAC: Australia has plenty but there is the co called poisoned wine. I'm ok with no more wine to China and no more coal and no more iron ore and no more education. They screwed over my friends who make wine. Screw them.  Screw anyone who depends on that supply chain.  I haven't bought anything major made in china in more than a year.  I don't need them at all.

How have you managed to go a year without buying any Chinese-made products?

[Fark user image image 586x426]


You likely have to play a bit loose on the rules there too. Hard to avoid products containing Chinese components or sub-components even if the finished products aren't made in China.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Russian aircraft carrier,Ньюкасл, is seen steaming away from China.  Invasion plans are canceled due to lack of refueling capacity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is an example of "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes".  They banned the import of coal from one of their main suppliers (Australia), and now they have a shortage of the stuff.  Gee, what a surprise.
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: start exporting coal to China then.


the US already exports coal to China.  high carbon metallurgical and low carbon steam coal leave US ports daily for 71 countries - the top five countries (58% of coal export) are India, Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil, and South Korea.  exports make up 13% of US coal production.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought they ran power plants by burning mummified Egyptian cats.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is an example of "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes".  They banned the import of coal from one of their main suppliers (Australia), and now they have a shortage of the stuff.  Gee, what a surprise.


Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Retire this already...it's not clever
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, those bitcoin mines don't run on unicorn farts.
 
likwidflame
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DON.MAC: Australia has plenty but there is the co called poisoned wine. I'm ok with no more wine to China and no more coal and no more iron ore and no more education. They screwed over my friends who make wine. Screw them.  Screw anyone who depends on that supply chain.  I haven't bought anything major made in china in more than a year.  I don't need them at all.


Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, America.

All of my high ticket items are all sourced and built in these countries.

There are parts that come from China in an a lot of products, so even the 'Made In' Stickers need research.

fark China! They farked around and found out.

Good for Australia.

fark r/sino while we're at it - that racist hunk of shiat needs to be the next subreddit to go down.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chunkybeets: Geotpf: This is an example of "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes".  They banned the import of coal from one of their main suppliers (Australia), and now they have a shortage of the stuff.  Gee, what a surprise.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Retire this already...it's not clever


"Stop liking what I don't like."

You'll get over it.
 
