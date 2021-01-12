 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Australia, where you can't even microwave your lunch without being endangered by a eastern tiger snake   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He removed the microwave from the cupboard and safely caught the snake in minutes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the appropriate punishment for trying to microwave fish in the breakroom.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: This is the appropriate punishment for trying to microwave fish in the breakroom.


And don't get me started on the punishment needed for the jackhole who tries to boil fish in the coffee maker.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: This is the appropriate punishment for trying to microwave fish in the breakroom.

And don't get me started on the punishment needed for the jackhole who tries to boil fish in the coffee maker.


Wait... what?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: And don't get me started on the punishment needed for the jackhole who tries to boil fish in the coffee maker.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: cowgirl toffee: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: This is the appropriate punishment for trying to microwave fish in the breakroom.

And don't get me started on the punishment needed for the jackhole who tries to boil fish in the coffee maker.

Wait... what?


Apparently its a thing.

prod-cdn-thekrazycouponlady.imgix.netView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Australia is the worlds Florida.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: cowgirl toffee: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: This is the appropriate punishment for trying to microwave fish in the breakroom.

And don't get me started on the punishment needed for the jackhole who tries to boil fish in the coffee maker.

Wait... what?

Apparently its a thing.

[prod-cdn-thekrazycouponlady.imgix.net image 800x600]


🎶 The Best Part of Waking Up is Salmon in Your Cup. 🎶
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People always make fun of Australia for being dangerous but, really, every place is dangerous we're all just used to it because we live there. I think I live in a boring place but remember that sometimes the ground opens up and swallows people, cars, and even entire houses. It's relatively rare, but people have disappeared into the ground never to be found.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Australia is the worlds Florida.


Have you been paying attention to America recently?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The Best Part of Waking Up is Salmon in Your Cup.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
prod-cdn-thekrazycouponlady.imgix.netView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: dothemath: Australia is the worlds Florida.

Have you been paying attention to America recently?


No, why?
What happened?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: dothemath: Australia is the worlds Florida.

Have you been paying attention to America recently?

No, why?
What happened?


Too much to go into here.  Check out this site for a quick run down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: No, why?
What happened?


eh, nothing to worry about. Just a stunt to make people watch more CNN.

It will pass.
 
