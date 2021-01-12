 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   Former Tallahassee ethics officer arrested for cyberstalking and threatening former lover, who had been married at the time. You'd think they would have covered that in her orientation   (tallahassee.com) divider line
    Florida, Telephone, Telephone exchange, Julie Meadows-Keefe, cyberstalking Bert Fletcher, first independentethics officer, phone calls, Meadows-Keefe, city of Tallahassee  
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But wait a minute! I don't see the words insurrection or sedition or traitor anywhere in this article!  Good to see Fark is getting back to covering good old-fashioned loons.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So the court is saying there's a chance. Bail money, bail money
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who the hell want to be covered in orientation? That sounds sick and perverted.

On second thought...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh subby. You just know it was all his fault.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: But wait a minute! I don't see the words insurrection or sedition or traitor anywhere in this article!  Good to see Fark is getting back to covering good old-fashioned loons.


DRIN...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Throughout 2020, despite changing his number, Fletcher again began to receive the phone calls.
In late September, he answered one and the two rekindled their romantic relationship but in December he decided to end it and texted Meadows-Keefe, according to court records.

Dude stuck it in crazy, then after knowing what he did, he went back for seconds.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the hell does her orientation have to do with anything?

COME ON THIS IS 2021!

Oh.
 
GatorHater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meadows-Keefe became angry and mentioned that she and another man "talked about hiring someone from the mafia to hide in the Pepper Building with a baseball bat and beat your brains out," according to court records.

Mafia?  You could prolly get a couple of dudes from FAMU to do it for $100
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got about halfway through the article, threw up my hands and said "The Aristocrats!".

What a soap opera and nightmare.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crazy eyes don't lie .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Crazy eyes don't lie .


Yep.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GatorHater: Meadows-Keefe became angry and mentioned that she and another man "talked about hiring someone from the mafia to hide in the Pepper Building with a baseball bat and beat your brains out," according to court records.

Mafia?  You could prolly get a couple of dudes from FAMU to do it for $100


In case anyone missed it, he's saying that students from a local college who are mostly black, would gladly do this deed.  Because of course students would take $100 to go commit a crime if they're black or something.  Notice he didn't suggest going to FSU right down the street?

/lived and worked in that neighborhood
//you're not subtle
///get bent
 
GatorHater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: GatorHater: Meadows-Keefe became angry and mentioned that she and another man "talked about hiring someone from the mafia to hide in the Pepper Building with a baseball bat and beat your brains out," according to court records.

Mafia?  You could prolly get a couple of dudes from FAMU to do it for $100

In case anyone missed it, he's saying that students from a local college who are mostly black, would gladly do this deed.  Because of course students would take $100 to go commit a crime if they're black or something.  Notice he didn't suggest going to FSU right down the street?

/lived and worked in that neighborhood
//you're not subtle
///get bent


When FAMU students from the dorms ordered Domino's we were required to meet them at the campus police station because so many delivery drivers got robbed...by the students.  I went right to the dorms at FSU and never had problems.

/Not racist
 
