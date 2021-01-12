 Skip to content
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that's one less piece of shiat fouling up the world.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I have read many obituaries with satisfaction"
 
avalanche
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 768x894]


Done in one, I'll get the lights
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He was the last guy willing to take Trump's phone calls.

What a shame.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Boy, the GOP money is really drying up now.
 
Chrisbelb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"...and nothing of value was lost."
 
b0rg9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2021 is sure trying like hell to make up for 2020.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chrisbelb: "...and nothing of value was lost."


^this
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So is online poker legal again yet?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*cracks open a Coke*

Ahhhhhhhhhhh.... That's refreshing.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

RIP
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MOPLA... Make Online Poker Legal Again.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bury him somewhere where small animals can shiat on his grave.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well bye. I hope your party all catches covid and dies so you can hang out with them all real soon.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The whole GOP just realized their biggest money bank just dried up.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He looked like a dying man the first time I saw his picture.

Which was about the time he was backing Mitt Romney for president to try and keep his foreign business practices from being investigated.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sys_64738
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not "eatng a gun after seeing what the movement he funded has become," as I hoped, but I'll take it.

Good riddance to a man who has damaged the US for decades, perhaps beyond repair.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My dad turns 90 next week.  Compared to Sheldon, he looks like he's 50.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: The whole GOP just realized their biggest money bank just dried up.


I'm sure they'll be challenging the Will, sixty times or so.
 
blackhalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thesportsdaily.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now...who gets the loot?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I usually try to find something positive to say about a politicized person upon their death.

So, how about that Crimson Tide?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You should never say anything bad about the dead, only good.
Sheldon Adelson is dead. Good.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll be brief... Bye, asshole!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RIP Big Bang Guy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rest in Peace and good riddance.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good riddance!
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a grave I'll be dropping a steaming pile onto.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Never have I posted that with such satisfaction.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no! Why did he have to die now?!?

Why not five years ago?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very good. Fark that guy.
Enjoy hell, corrupt asshole.
This is not a haiku.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
C'mon 2021 now do the second Koch brother!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Antifa must have smashed his phylactery jar.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I didn't know we were poor, but we were very poor," he would later say.
"Adelson clawed his way to a better life,"


and then spent all his money to make sure no one else could.  buh bye
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Society advances  one funeral at a time.

(rephrased quote from Max Planck.)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No sympathy whatsoever. The man backed villains and criminals for elected office. He created the Woodrow Wilson award for Corporate Citizenship, named for one of the biggest racist presidents until the coming of our current administration. Goodbye and good riddance.

2021 FTW
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good, fark billionaires.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of those billionaire scumbags who did his best to fark up the world to get a few billion more dollars he could never possibly use.  fark him.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I could have sworn that from the pictures I saw he'd been dead for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
