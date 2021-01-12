 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Shouldn't have taken that last assignment with the well meaning but naive rookie   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Hillsborough County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, Sheriff, Travis Zachary Gabriel Garrett, Police, Florida deputy, Emergency personnel  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Missed it by that much.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Retirony
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing cookies?

I swear this whole world just went upside down.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like this type of story happens quite a bit.
If I was a cop, I think I would set a date for my retirement, and retire the week before the actual date.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No Lethal Weapons memes yet?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Throwing cookies?

I swear this whole world just went upside down.


I think I need more data... was he throwing cookies, or just tossing them.

Big difference.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did the music just laugh at him?

Last Action Hero Best Scenes - It's A Bomb!
Youtube _dsmLlzf19Q
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: No Lethal Weapons memes yet?


Or Quick Change?
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wtf is a navel rookie?

I'm totally in
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Early December, I got covid.

All my coworkers are like 50+, and set to retire at the end of the year.

I was worried I was going to "they only had a week before retirement" people at my workplace on accident.

/everyone seems to be ok
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is a navel rookie?

I'm totally in


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: was he throwing cookies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redsquid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
bettywhite.jpeg
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I won't be working the day before I retire, I'll be calling in sick to use up the remainder of my sick days.
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Salmon: Wtf is a navel rookie?

I'm totally in

[Fark user image 385x774]


yep.

Doubly in
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Salmon: Wtf is a navel rookie?

I'm totally in

[Fark user image 385x774]

yep.

Doubly in


"You have the right to remain sexy...

anything you do I'll hold you against me"

etc, etc....
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldJames: I won't be working the day before I retire, I'll be calling in sick to use up the remainder of my sick days.


I've got a least a year left. And I've stopped working. If i get a laid-off i get 30 weeks of pay so it's a win-win. Yeah work from home.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Random Anonymous Blackmail: was he throwing cookies

[Fark user image 768x421]


I think you missed the joke as tossing cookies is another name for vomiting.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
musicglue-images-prod.global.ssl.fastly.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I think you missed the joke as tossing cookies is another name for vomiting.


Yeah, it was the first thing I thought of too. Vomit. But I have a hard time thinking a news article would use the "tossing" term.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

damageddude: [musicglue-images-prod.global.ssl.fas​t​ly.net image 308x308]


14 mins late.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: damageddude: [musicglue-images-prod.global.ssl.fast​ly.net image 308x308]

14 mins late.


But you tried.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is not falling down funny.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Such nice people out there.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: steklo: damageddude: [musicglue-images-prod.global.ssl.fast​ly.net image 308x308]

14 mins late.

But you tried.


and that's what counts!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sources report hearing the deceased say, "I'm getting too old for this shiat."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

redsquid: bettywhite.jpeg


"Later, at approximately 5:03 p.m., another disturbance is called into HCSO's Communications Bureau. This time, a neighbor called to report that a black male was nude and acting erratically."

Swing and a miss.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After 30 years on the force he was still a corporal? Is that the usual career path?
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: steklo: damageddude: [musicglue-images-prod.global.ssl.fast​ly.net image 308x308]

14 mins late.

But you tried.

and that's what counts!


the best type of correct
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He must have missed all the warning signs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Is that the usual career path?


Not everyone wants to be in management or have more responsibilities in their careers. He was probably the guy that was good at what he did and found pleasure in his position. One of those people who just stays in the back, doesn't make any waves and just wants to get through the day.
 
crozzo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cwheelie: After 30 years on the force he was still a corporal? Is that the usual career path?


Worse than the Air Force, I swear. But LaVigne - that's a Canadian name, right? He probably wasn't too good at driving on the - what do you call that stuff that's under the snow? - the ground, yeah.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Salmon: Wtf is a navel rookie?

I'm totally in

[Fark user image 385x774]


Fantastic. You never disappoint!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
R.I.P. the only good cop.
 
