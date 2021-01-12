 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   French feminist's debut novel, "I Hate Men," started with only 400 copies and seemed destined to be ignored. Then a man who hadn't read it wrote an outraged letter to her publisher demanding its removal from their catalogue. It's a best seller now   (nytimes.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....some dudes REALLY do give the rest of us bad names.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man? Barbra Streisand.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my 15% now, right?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You guessed it..."
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...initially published in French by the nonprofit press Monstrograph."

Monstrograph sounds like a piece of equipment you would use to tell you how many monsters are in the next room.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!


Im sure the rest of the women on the planet just love you, right?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!


You might not know what feminism means.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be smart if she wrote that letter herself.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Andrew Dworkin already wrote that book.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: State_College_Arsonist: A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!

You might not know what feminism means.


You might be ignoring that for every Christina Hoff Summers, who is reasonable and makes a great case for equality, there are 5 feminists who most certainly talk and behave as if they hate men.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: State_College_Arsonist: A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!

You might not know what feminism means.


If you ask 2 feminists what it means, you will get 5 different answers.  It always starts with "if you believe in equality between men and women, you are a feminist" and usually ends with them explaining why a widely regarded feminist isn't a real feminist.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like one of my favourite Chuck Tingle novels, if you raise your voice at the right time the title works perfect.

I haaaaaaaaate men
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(snert) dee butt navel...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incel mindset: "I hate men, too. Just other men, mind you, not myself. I'm incredible. All women should want to sleep with me. If they don't want to sleep with me, then I hate them too. "
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The book was obviously, he wrote, "an ode to misandry." Zurmély, who hadn't read the book, likened it to "sex-based incitement to hatred,"

Also FTA: For Harmange, who volunteers with an association supporting rape victims, misandry had come to feel like the best concept to express her frustration with structural gender violence. ... "Whatever you say, as soon as you criticize men, you're accused of being a misandrist. That's when I realized: Actually, that's exactly it."

So I guess he wasn't entirely wrong, but all he did was give her some good publicity by demonstrating the point she was trying to make.

/ the cynical part of me wonders whether she might have arranged to have him do it
// the more cynical part of me knows that she didn't need to
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: // the more cynical part of me knows that she didn't need to


That's exactly my thinking.  It would have been smart to create outrage surrounding her book, but she didn't have to create outrage.  She knew outrage would find her.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: Iworkformsn: State_College_Arsonist: A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!

You might not know what feminism means.

You might be ignoring that for every Christina Hoff Summers, who is reasonable and makes a great case for equality, there are 5 feminists who most certainly talk and behave as if they hate men.


I see the red pill brigade has arrived.

/Incel brigade, whatever.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: The book was obviously, he wrote, "an ode to misandry." Zurmély, who hadn't read the book, likened it to "sex-based incitement to hatred,"

Also FTA: For Harmange, who volunteers with an association supporting rape victims, misandry had come to feel like the best concept to express her frustration with structural gender violence. ... "Whatever you say, as soon as you criticize men, you're accused of being a misandrist. That's when I realized: Actually, that's exactly it."

So I guess he wasn't entirely wrong, but all he did was give her some good publicity by demonstrating the point she was trying to make.

/ the cynical part of me wonders whether she might have arranged to have him do it
// the more cynical part of me knows that she didn't need to


The cool(?) thing is we're seeing it play out in this Fark thread.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I haven't read a book in French in quite some time, and I guess I'm going to keep going wtf $27 for a paperback
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 450x281]

I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.


go on
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way to prove that you don't need a mans help to be successful.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In before the "not all men."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hate men. I hate women also, but it would be a lie to say I don't hate men. I also hate the color pink. It's just the absence of green.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some expressions of hate are expressions of love.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One has to ask:

Did she want this type of response or a respect your opinion/move on with my life response?

The subject while it could be valid didn't reach it's intended audience until someone spoke out about it. The funniest thing is that the intended audience didn't even care about it before someone was butt hurt.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: In before the "not all men."
[Fark user image 645x859]


I love the "May I play Devil's Advocate" part.  Sea lioning will commence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
splelps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another greenlight specifically chosen to check for wrongthink. But hey lemme throw another stick out for the idiots to chase. Look! I don't agree with hating an entire demographic of people! Go chase the stick!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A few here should read the book.

Or at least the #%^$ article.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x281]

I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.


Aaaand she looks like that because of course she does.
 
LesterB
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate men - Kathryn Grayson - Kiss me Kate
Youtube mR2Pom1BMBk


/I'm the first?
//I must be old or something
///3
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: for every Christina Hoff Summers, who is reasonable


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: MoriartyLives: Iworkformsn: State_College_Arsonist: A feminist who hates men?  Inconceivable!

You might not know what feminism means.

You might be ignoring that for every Christina Hoff Summers, who is reasonable and makes a great case for equality, there are 5 feminists who most certainly talk and behave as if they hate men.

I see the red pill brigade has arrived.

/Incel brigade, whatever.


Why did you leave "bc" off the end of your username?
 
xebec
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Pretty sure Andrew Dworkin already wrote that book.


Pretty sure Ingmar Bengis wrote it first.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x281]

I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.

Aaaand she looks like that because of course she does.


I only listen to women who are smoking hot.  And men.  Smoking hot guys like George Will.
 
adamatari
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a man, a lot of times I hate men. Toxic masculinity is real, just consider what happened with Trump... Think about justice Kavanaugh, who assaulted someone and acted like being called out on it made him the victim. A lot of men act like being masculine equals being an asshole, like you have to treat other people like shiat. Don't farking deny it, men, we all know it's true. Women have problems too, sure, but men? Woah.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: KidKorporate: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x281]

I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.

Aaaand she looks like that because of course she does.

I only listen to women who are smoking hot.  And men.  Smoking hot guys like George Will.


I'm not saying she's unattractive, her bone structure is actually quite nice.  Rather, the thing she's done to make herself unattractive appear to be very conscious and considered decisions.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's the old story of 'Filboid Studge', all over again ...

/obscure?
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldJames: I hate men. I hate women also, but it would be a lie to say I don't hate men. I also hate the color pink. It's just the absence of green.


firstly, stop being so smart - pink is wonderfully fun, especially once we go full neon.

Secondly:

splelps: Another greenlight specifically chosen to check for wrongthink. But hey lemme throw another stick out for the idiots to chase. Look! I don't agree with hating an entire demographic of people! Go chase the stick!


some of us are having fun here, sorry!

Thirdly:

Rapmaster2000: KidKorporate: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x281]

I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.

Aaaand she looks like that because of course she does.

I only listen to women who are smoking hot.  And men.  Smoking hot guys like George Will.


duh, we only talk to the smoking hot ones.

I have a special way of stroking my neck beard that I like to call, "The Panty Remover".

It tends to remove any panties in the room (and the people wearing them).
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LesterB: [YouTube video: I hate men - Kathryn Grayson - Kiss me Kate]

/I'm the first?
//I must be old or something
///3


Written by a man, a man who loved men!
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: So I guess he wasn't entirely wrong, but all he did was give her some good publicity by demonstrating the point she was trying to make


I mean, the blanket statement "I hate men" really is misandry. Like misogyny and racism, misandry arises from defective moral character. Women who hate men are morally no different from men who hate women and white supremacists. They are bad people who should feel bad.

You're arguing that a misogynist had his point "proven" when a woman called him a misogynist for saying "I hate women."

"See, the minute you criticize women, you get called a misogynist. It's a meaningless label."

You're arguing that a conservative had his point proven when someone called him racist for saying "I hate n*****s.

"See, the minute you offer a critique of black culture, you get labeled a racist. It's totally unfair."

You might have a point if she had said "men benefit from more types of gender inequality than women do," and someone had called her a misandrist. You might have a point if a white person said "black family life is harmed by the cultural messages conveyed through gangsta rap," and someone called him a racist.

But "I hate men?" No, you really don't.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Rapmaster2000: KidKorporate: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x281]

I hate men. So I'm going to do my best to look and act like one.

Aaaand she looks like that because of course she does.

I only listen to women who are smoking hot.  And men.  Smoking hot guys like George Will.

I'm not saying she's unattractive, her bone structure is actually quite nice.  Rather, the thing she's done to make herself unattractive appear to be very conscious and considered decisions.


She could stand to dress up a little bit if she wants to be taken seriously like George Will does in these smoking hot pics:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Looking cool in yellow pants.  Summer casual.

Fark user imageView Full Size

No white shoes on George until Memorial Day.  That guy has class.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sade probably wrote "Smooth Operator" about George Will.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Incel mindset: "I hate men, too. Just other men, mind you, not myself. I'm incredible. All women should want to sleep with me. If they don't want to sleep with me, then I hate them too. "


I thought incels admit they're losers, but think woman should have to sleep with them anyway.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Try using more brains
 
xalres
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate men too. We're the goddamn worst.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Shaggy_C: Incel mindset: "I hate men, too. Just other men, mind you, not myself. I'm incredible. All women should want to sleep with me. If they don't want to sleep with me, then I hate them too. "

I thought incels admit they're losers, but think woman should have to sleep with them anyway.


ummmmm, that's us Farkers, not Incels
 
