(The Drum)   How Israel launched a world-leading Covid-19 vaccination campaign: "Order early, pay a lot, digitize distribution and stretch the supply"
64
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new​s​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be competent.

Unsurprisingly, the world lacks this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they made an effort.   That's the answer to every one of these Covid questions.  How did Japan, Australia, and NZ have low infection?  They made an effort.  Why wasn't Africa devastated by Covid?  They made an effort.

Why has the US been a shiatshow?  We didn't make much of an effort.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just no large gatherings with a well-meaning young demonstrator warbling though a loudspeaker.

It doesn't end well.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Be competent.

Unsurprisingly, the world lacks this.


I wouldn't hold them on a pedestal they recently had that whole dockey, boomy thing.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Functional government?
For the citizen's interest?
That's crazy talk (and socialism).
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a single payer system for the elderly and somehow it's still a shiatshow. What's going to happen when it's open to everyone? Thunderdome?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new​s​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/


Hey, ignorant Farker: The Palestinians never asked Israel for vaccines. But keep finding a way to blame Israel.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/pal​e​stinians-we-didnt-ask-israel-for-covid​-19-vaccine-652703
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#5: Have the taxpayers from another country bankroll your healthcare system and military so you have extra money to spend
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not have Giant Orange Turd as your leader.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me how they built a wall around themselves to protect from the zombie apocalypse.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new​s​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/


It is all the Canadians fault for Americans not getting vaccinated.

/Israel isn't denying their Muslim population
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: /Israel isn't denying their Muslim population


The 1,000,000th person in Israel to get the vaccine was an Israeli Arab. Bibi did a photo op with him.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: #5: Have the taxpayers from another country bankroll your healthcare system and military so you have extra money to spend


Free plutonium too.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new​s​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/


Well, that answered the question I came in to ask right off the bat.
Wow.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bibi was the first person to get vaccinated. That's leadership.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And whatever you do - don't vaccinate any Palestinians - save the medicine for God's Chosen.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/

Well, that answered the question I came in to ask right off the bat.
Wow.


Please read my comments above yours in the thread.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: And whatever you do - don't vaccinate any Palestinians - save the medicine for God's Chosen.


Please read my comments above yours in the thread.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Bibi was the first person to get vaccinated. That's leadership.


That is the bare minimum of what a head of government or head of state should do -- and Trump could not even do that.
 
robocopy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: And whatever you do - don't vaccinate any Palestinians - save the medicine for God's Chosen.


1) Israelis of all religions were vaccinated
2) Palestinians in WB and Gaza did not ask for, expect, nor welcome Israeli vaccines. They are receiving their own from elsewhere, thank you very much.
 
Two16
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gooch: #5: Have the taxpayers from another country bankroll your healthcare system and military so you have extra money to spend


Fark user image
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Resident Muslim: DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/

Well, that answered the question I came in to ask right off the bat.
Wow.

Please read my comments above yours in the thread.


That the Palestinians didn't ask for the vaccine?
Are you implying that if they simply asked they would have received?
Really?

They've been asking for basic human rights for decades. They've been starved of food before. They've been blocked basic medicinal needs before. They've been blocked from right of movement and going to work and their livelihoood before. The UN has this documented as well as other human rights organizations.
And nobody should take my word for it. Google it.

So spare me the "They would have received if they had only asked" oh so generous line.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bostonguy: DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/

Hey, ignorant Farker: The Palestinians never asked Israel for vaccines. But keep finding a way to blame Israel.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/pale​stinians-we-didnt-ask-israel-for-covid​-19-vaccine-652703


The reason is quite simple and clearly stated in the link you provided:

"Palestinians do not expect Israel to sell them, or purchase on their behalf, the vaccine from any country. "

It's because they know Israel isn't going to give or sell it to them. They're on their own, even though legally Israel is supposed to.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Did they get Wonder Woman to be the spokesperson for the campaign? Because I would get a shot of the Bubonic Plague if she told me to.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new​s​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/


The Palestinian authorities are more than welcome to come up with their own effective plan.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Porous Horace: Bibi was the first person to get vaccinated. That's leadership.

That is the bare minimum of what a head of government or head of state should do -- and Trump could not even do that.


Then people would complain that Trump jumped the line.  The left and the right agreed on one thing this year: They both complained when Senators got their shots before many nurses and doctors did.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you do the math, it makes very little sense for anyone to be getting a second dose before a first dose is made available to almost everyone. This is a classic example of the failures of bureaucracy. The FDA approved trials were conducted with two doses, so that's the only way it can be distributed that is FDA approved, even though a single dose is about 90% effective. If you have twice as many people with a tenfold lower chance of catching and spreading the virus, it doesn't take a mathematician to calculate that this is better than half as many people with a hundred fold lower chance.

At the end of the day, some number of additional people will die because our stubborn medicine regulatory models do not allow us to do something obvious and common sense that is just outside the box.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: That the Palestinians didn't ask for the vaccine?
Are you implying that if they simply asked they would have received?
Really?


The article I linked above said that the Palestinians got them from Russia.

And really, if you were Palestinian, would you want to beg Israel for vaccines? Of course not. I wouldn't. You would want to save face by getting them on your own independently. It's a show of strength.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: bostonguy: Resident Muslim: DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/

Well, that answered the question I came in to ask right off the bat.
Wow.

Please read my comments above yours in the thread.

That the Palestinians didn't ask for the vaccine?
Are you implying that if they simply asked they would have received?
Really?

They've been asking for basic human rights for decades. They've been starved of food before. They've been blocked basic medicinal needs before. They've been blocked from right of movement and going to work and their livelihoood before. The UN has this documented as well as other human rights organizations.
And nobody should take my word for it. Google it.

So spare me the "They would have received if they had only asked" oh so generous line.


It's almost as if bombings and throwing rocks has consequences that are long lasting.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x426]

Did they get Wonder Woman to be the spokesperson for the campaign? Because I would get a shot of the Bubonic Plague if she told me to.


You paid money to watch Wonder Woman 1984, didn't you?

Haven't you suffered enough?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What does "stretch the supply" mean? Reuse the same needle a few dozen times?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: If you do the math, it makes very little sense for anyone to be getting a second dose before a first dose is made available to almost everyone. This is a classic example of the failures of bureaucracy. The FDA approved trials were conducted with two doses, so that's the only way it can be distributed that is FDA approved, even though a single dose is about 90% effective. If you have twice as many people with a tenfold lower chance of catching and spreading the virus, it doesn't take a mathematician to calculate that this is better than half as many people with a hundred fold lower chance.

At the end of the day, some number of additional people will die because our stubborn medicine regulatory models do not allow us to do something obvious and common sense that is just outside the box.


Yeah, but if you're halfway there, you're living on a prayer.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: What does "stretch the supply" mean? Reuse the same needle a few dozen times?


No, it means that when you have some vials that have been out and are going to go bad, you use them on whomever happens to be standing around.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: What does "stretch the supply" mean? Reuse the same needle a few dozen times?


The doctors here found a way to get a sixth dose out of a vial instead of five, or something like that. I don't remember the exact numbers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mentioned in the article, saying this Aussie poster could also be effective in Scotland

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Mentioned in the article, saying this Aussie poster could also be effective in Scotland


Probably take out the palm trees, though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mock26: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x426]

Did they get Wonder Woman to be the spokesperson for the campaign? Because I would get a shot of the Bubonic Plague if she told me to.


I rather give her an injection.
If you know what I mean.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
HAMAS: Hey Israel, we spent all our money and resources on tunnels and rockets and basically making life worse for our citizens, so can we have some vaccines so that afterwards we can be all healthy like and go back to trying to destroy you? It's only fair.

It's amazing how no one seems to have any expectation of HAMAS or the PA taking care of their own people.

Also, and, I mean, come on, you don't want to go down the slippery slope of normalization.
 
groverpm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/

Hey, ignorant Farker: The Palestinians never asked Israel for vaccines. But keep finding a way to blame Israel.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/pale​stinians-we-didnt-ask-israel-for-covid​-19-vaccine-652703


They only have to ask? Return of stolen land here we come!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...And this thread proves, once again that any FARK thread that mentions Israel, even in passing, is Snake-Oil Huckster "guar-an-TEEED" to degenerate into an Anti-Semitic shiatshow.

"Yes, yes, YES, we get it. Those vaccines contain the tears of Palestinian babies murdered by white phosphorous bombs lobbed by the Illegal Occupiers of Palestine. Yes yes yes... (((Rothschild))) bankers are the evil force controlling the world. blah blah blah..."

/yes, sarc.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: If you do the math, it makes very little sense for anyone to be getting a second dose before a first dose is made available to almost everyone. This is a classic example of the failures of bureaucracy. The FDA approved trials were conducted with two doses, so that's the only way it can be distributed that is FDA approved, even though a single dose is about 90% effective. If you have twice as many people with a tenfold lower chance of catching and spreading the virus, it doesn't take a mathematician to calculate that this is better than half as many people with a hundred fold lower chance.

At the end of the day, some number of additional people will die because our stubborn medicine regulatory models do not allow us to do something obvious and common sense that is just outside the box.


No


Detailed answer: No, you putz.  No vaccine has been studied outside of the prescribed administration protocol.  Thus there is no math to do on it's efficacy.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they're an island nation that doesn't have many visitors... oh wait, that's the New Zealand excuse.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bostonguy: madgonad: /Israel isn't denying their Muslim population

The 1,000,000th person in Israel to get the vaccine was an Israeli Arab. Bibi did a photo op with him.


Your proof is a textbook propaganda stunt? Knowing Bibi, that was just saline solution because he stole the vaccine to sell to his buddies.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Tommy Moo: If you do the math, it makes very little sense for anyone to be getting a second dose before a first dose is made available to almost everyone. This is a classic example of the failures of bureaucracy. The FDA approved trials were conducted with two doses, so that's the only way it can be distributed that is FDA approved, even though a single dose is about 90% effective. If you have twice as many people with a tenfold lower chance of catching and spreading the virus, it doesn't take a mathematician to calculate that this is better than half as many people with a hundred fold lower chance.

At the end of the day, some number of additional people will die because our stubborn medicine regulatory models do not allow us to do something obvious and common sense that is just outside the box.

No


Detailed answer: No, you putz.  No vaccine has been studied outside of the prescribed administration protocol.  Thus there is no math to do on it's efficacy.


Just because you are correct doesn't mean we're going to ignore your use of "it's" instead of "its".

Have a pleasant day, and stay safe.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did you hear the one about the arab who was crawling across the desert dying of thirst when he came upon a jew selling ties? The arab says "Please, do you have any water? Im dying of thirst!" and the jew says "No, but about five miles over those dunes theres a restaurant that will fix you up no problem". So the arab crawls off and about nine hours later the jew sees him crawling back and he goes "Hey, did you get that water?" and the arab says "They wouldnt let me in without a tie".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groverpm: bostonguy: DammitIForgotMyLogin: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news​/2021/01/denying-covid19-vaccines-to-p​alestinians-exposes-israels-institutio​nalized-discrimination/

Hey, ignorant Farker: The Palestinians never asked Israel for vaccines. But keep finding a way to blame Israel.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/pale​stinians-we-didnt-ask-israel-for-covid​-19-vaccine-652703

They only have to ask? Return of stolen land here we come!


I'm sure they view 'stolen' land the same way the US does with the land it took from the Indians.
images.fanpop.comView Full Size

"It becomes ours."

/besides, we claimed "no backsies"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Your proof is a textbook propaganda stunt? Knowing Bibi, that was just saline solution because he stole the vaccine to sell to his buddies.


My proof is that the Israeli government is actively reaching out to Israeli Arab and other communities that are skeptical of the vaccine (like ultra-Orthodox Jews) and have higher than average infection rates. I live here, so I know that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Did you hear the one about the arab who was crawling across the desert dying of thirst when he came upon a jew selling ties? The arab says "Please, do you have any water? Im dying of thirst!" and the jew says "No, but about five miles over those dunes theres a restaurant that will fix you up no problem". So the arab crawls off and about nine hours later the jew sees him crawling back and he goes "Hey, did you get that water?" and the arab says "They wouldnt let me in without a tie".


Oh, FFS.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: ...And this thread proves, once again that any FARK thread that mentions Israel, even in passing, is Snake-Oil Huckster "guar-an-TEEED" to degenerate into an Anti-Semitic shiatshow.

"Yes, yes, YES, we get it. Those vaccines contain the tears of Palestinian babies murdered by white phosphorous bombs lobbed by the Illegal Occupiers of Palestine. Yes yes yes... (((Rothschild))) bankers are the evil force controlling the world. blah blah blah..."

/yes, sarc.


Hey dumbass. Despite Israel's best efforts Israel=/= Judaism. Ripping into the bullshiat Israeli does isn't anti-Semitism otherwise you'd have to charge a shiat ton of Rabbi's in the United States with hate crimes.
 
