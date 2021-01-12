 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   At least one good thing happening during the pandemic: US greenhouse gas emissions fell 10.3% in 2020   (reuters.com) divider line
10
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The air and water are cleaner.  Traffic is way down, even during rush hour.  Neighborhood crime is down because more people are at home.  Dogs are happy because owners are home to play with them more.  Cats are annoyed for the same reason.  Guppies and goldfish don't care.

If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, this is it.  WFH works and there's not any real reason to go back.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Imagine actually having a real plan and not just defending against nature--oh wait.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

unixpro: The air and water are cleaner.  Traffic is way down, even during rush hour.  Neighborhood crime is down because more people are at home.  Dogs are happy because owners are home to play with them more.  Cats are annoyed for the same reason.  Guppies and goldfish don't care.

If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, this is it.  WFH works and there's not any real reason to go back.



#notallneighborhoods
 
flood222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still doomed.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So 'Living at work' was all it took.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The air will be a lot cleaner after a few million die in the upcoming civil war.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

unixpro: WFH works and there's not any real reason to go back.


The issue is convincing (read: coercing) employers.  California is reevaluating its cap and trade program because of the volume of surplus emissions the pandemic shows there are that are relatively "easily" accessible, a significant chunk of which being accessed by employers sending people to work from home en masse.  Carbon taxes generally apply on the industrial side, but there's nothing encouraging employers to push white collar work to remote work.  If the state could find a way to encourage/pressure employers to leverage working from home, they'd go a long way towards accelerating the reduction in GHG emissions.  Some type of tax benefits or a new classification for non-industrial cap and trade or something of that sort.

Of course, there's a corporate real estate lobby that wouldn't be fond of it and it may drive down real estate values in urban areas again at the expense of the suburbs and exurbs, but the political will is there in some states I think to overcome those challenges.

I've been working remotely since the mid 00s and I've saved countless thousands of dollars and commute hours because of it, and I'm happier in my job and more likely to stick around because of it.  Some employers understand that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hmm, so me cutting beans from my diet is helping the world. Who would have thought it?
 
