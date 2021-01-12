 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Two haircuts in London cost $1350   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does London turn their scofflaws into GoFundMe millionaires, too?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A thousand pounds? I guess that's what you'd call

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

a heavy fine...
 
Milk D
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barbers in Barbican cutting hair?  Impossible.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson's coiffed hair still looks like shiat.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I cycle through the Barbican on the way to work.....

Well, I used to. Haven't been to the office in 10 months.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Milk D: Barbers in Barbican cutting hair?  Impossible.


Should rename it the Barbican't, amirite?
 
