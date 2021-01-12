 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   In "are you sure 2020 is over" news: fish similar to a piranha found in Pennsylvania lake   (wpxi.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The date on the calendar is different but 2020 isn't through with us yet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This fish has straighter teeth than me, and I had braces.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
perfectionmanifesto.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, it is over. Welcome to its younger, more vicious sibling, 2021.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're like piranhas except they'll bite your nuts.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
happens every year. Some r-word dumped his pet in the local lake. winter will solve the problem, if not this year then next.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [perfectionmanifesto.files.wordpress.​c​om image 850x376]


That scene is proof that Monty Python invented Lady Gaga.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember many years back piranha were found in a lake in Florida. They wasted no time in poisoning the lake to kill all fish. Then they cracked down on the pet peddlers selling the beasts.
 
largedon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: They're like piranhas except they'll bite your nuts.


there was an episode of River Monsters on this and the Pacu.  Only reason I'm familiar with them.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've read anecdotal accounts that piranha are quite tasty.  Easy way to solve that problem, if true.  No limit, lemons available at the bait shack.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: That scene is proof that Monty Python invented Lady Gaga.


Wow, I know they invented a lot of things...like Fish Slapping Dancing but had no idea about Lady Gaga.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I grew up not too far from this area.

People dump crap in Western Pa Lakes and Rivers all the time.  A few years ago a group of people who used to kayak and clean the rivers found an ALLIGATOR.

/When volunteering with this (sadly now defunct) group, I once found a sewing machine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did you see that movie where they sent a nuclear submarine to fight the piranhas, and one of them swims right down the periscope and bites the guy in the eye, and he goes, "Aah! Aah! Aah!" and that old lady told him it would happen?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This calls for a piranha solution!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Silver Dollar fish are also similar to the Piranha.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PirateKing: piranha


How about Doug and Dinsdale ?

adscam.typepad.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image 342x342]


DAMN IT!
 
