(Guardian)   UK government seems to have outsourced the delivery of food parcels for hungry families to the people who ran the Fyre Festival   (theguardian.com) divider line
5
5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Americans: Wait, the British get free food deliveries?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Americans: Wait, the British get free food deliveries?


Difficulty: It's British food. I mean, even the Dutch are confiscating food from Brits visiting them, like it was bought fresh from a stall in Wuhan.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least the food is better.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And yet when Rashford (a Manchester United player) months ago tweets out that it's not enough, that the program is underfunded and dysfunctional, he's told to shut up and play.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I smell a grift afoot!
 
