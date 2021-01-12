 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Calgary Herald)   Was last seen approaching college aged males saying "I can do things your girlfriend doesn't even know exist"   (calgaryherald.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, English-language films, Dog, Comment, Cougar, Banff residents, Aggression, British Columbia, recent cougar sightings  
•       •       •

1982 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zxlk21e [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't speak for everyone but I can speak for myself when I say this headline made me irlol. Thanks.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zxlk21e: I can't speak for everyone but I can speak for myself when I say this headline made me irlol. Thanks.


Same here.  Well done, subby!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CJ lip synch "the cougar"

The West Wing 1x18 - CJ Cregg lip dubs The Jackal
Youtube mW0jvujTHzM
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Tarp!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that would qualify as an "aggressive close encounter" subs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can wash the bowl and put it away after you've had ice cream in it?"
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "You can wash the bowl and put it away after you've had ice cream in it?"


I've never heard it called that before...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Can I have the keys to your car, lover?  I feel like changing wigs."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
MLILF
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: "Can I have the keys to your car, lover?  I feel like changing wigs."


Okay, but don't touch my demo tape.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are some Fark cougars that I'd let maul me...
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"And she gives you a juice box and a fruit roll-up in the morning!"
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: MLILF


Read a cute term for MILF in an Irish novel yesterday: "Yummy mummy"
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you wake up beside her in the morning (or not), at least you know its not going to take her an hour to 'put her face on'...

She'll still be a purdy kitty...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If found, please contact her daughter, Stacy.
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
KITTY! 😍
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's recommended to try to appear bigger by holding arms or items high and pick up small children.

Picking up a little kid might help deter the cougar, but then you've got the parents beating the crap out of you instead. It's really a no-win situation.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's just Ladybug, my brother's parrot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's recommended to try to appear bigger by holding arms or items high and pick up small children.
"Be aggressive. Shout, wave a stick or throw the child to deter an attack," says Parks Canada.
 
srb68
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Early entry for headline of the year!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.