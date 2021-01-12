 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Old and busted: Walking toy dog to get around COVID curfew. New fetish: Walking husband on leash to get around curfew   (montreal.ctvnews.ca)
    Wife, Marriage, Sherbrooke police, Husband, Domestic violence, Sherbrooke husband, Quebec officials  
posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 2:50 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gothapotamous.jpg.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeesh, what if the husband needed to pee?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just as long as they pick up his poop, I don't care.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby, doesn't your mom walk you on a leash?
 
abbarach
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pounddawg: vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 430x325]


You have to admit, the ICP shirt really does bring the look together, and add much needed context.  At least he's following in the footsteps of his idol

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Seriously, though, good on Violent J for supporting his daughter...
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know half a dozen little biatch husbands that have to go to work or a gas station to poop.

This is nothing new.
 
alice_600
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abbarach: pounddawg: vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 430x325]

You have to admit, the ICP shirt really does bring the look together, and add much needed context.  At least he's following in the footsteps of his idol

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x1280]

Seriously, though, good on Violent J for supporting his daughter...


Uh hate to break it to you but thouse are guys.
 
abbarach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alice_600: abbarach: pounddawg: vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 430x325]

You have to admit, the ICP shirt really does bring the look together, and add much needed context.  At least he's following in the footsteps of his idol

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x1280]

Seriously, though, good on Violent J for supporting his daughter...

Uh hate to break it to you but thouse are guys.


That doesn't contradict what I said?

Here's Violent J and his daughter, for context
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abbarach: pounddawg: vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 430x325]

You have to admit, the ICP shirt really does bring the look together, and add much needed context.  At least he's following in the footsteps of his idol

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x1280]

Seriously, though, good on Violent J for supporting his daughter...


Farking fire hydrants, how do they work?
 
Gramma
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abbarach: pounddawg: vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 430x325]

You have to admit, the ICP shirt really does bring the look together, and add much needed context.  At least he's following in the footsteps of his idol



That carpet is hideous. Truly.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gramma: abbarach: pounddawg: vudukungfu: Gothapotamous.jpg.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 430x325]

You have to admit, the ICP shirt really does bring the look together, and add much needed context.  At least he's following in the footsteps of his idol


That carpet is hideous. Truly.


Hideous carpet is a hotel convention center tradition.

/not where I can find the Dragon Con carpet costumes
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Be lucky it's on a...dang.
 
