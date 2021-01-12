 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 12 Richmond)   As if getting adopted wasn't lucky enough, 6-month old Alabama Now will be making her debut in the 17th annual Puppy Bowl in February. Team Fluff and Fark both welcome her to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (nbc12.com) divider line
91
    More: Woofday, filming process, Erin's adoption process, Milky Way, The Contest, Play, Erin, pup, part  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 13 Jan 2021 at 9:00 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Just a headsup that next week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread will either be greenlit really early or later than usual as I have an appointment with my NP on January 19th at 8:30 am PT, followed by a trip to the pharmacy to pick up several prescription refills. It's going to depend on whether or not I have time to post the thread before heading out to my appointment. Not certain what time I'll be back home, though.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that next week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread will either be greenlit really early or later than usual as I have an appointment with my NP on January 19th at 8:30 am PT, followed by a trip to the pharmacy to pick up several prescription refills. It's going to depend on whether or not I have time to post the thread before heading out to my appointment. Not certain what time I'll be back home, though.


Well thank you for always taking care of us!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that next week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread will either be greenlit really early or later than usual as I have an appointment with my NP on January 19th at 8:30 am PT, followed by a trip to the pharmacy to pick up several prescription refills. It's going to depend on whether or not I have time to post the thread before heading out to my appointment. Not certain what time I'll be back home, though.

Well thank you for always taking care of us!


It's my honor and pleasure because I love you guys! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that next week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread will either be greenlit really early or later than usual as I have an appointment with my NP on January 19th at 8:30 am PT, followed by a trip to the pharmacy to pick up several prescription refills. It's going to depend on whether or not I have time to post the thread before heading out to my appointment. Not certain what time I'll be back home, though.

Well thank you for always taking care of us!

It's my honor and pleasure because I love you guys! :)


and we love you as well! That's why I wave every time I drive by!  Sammy always looks out the window too :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that next week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread will either be greenlit really early or later than usual as I have an appointment with my NP on January 19th at 8:30 am PT, followed by a trip to the pharmacy to pick up several prescription refills. It's going to depend on whether or not I have time to post the thread before heading out to my appointment. Not certain what time I'll be back home, though.

Well thank you for always taking care of us!

It's my honor and pleasure because I love you guys! :)

and we love you as well! That's why I wave every time I drive by!  Sammy always looks out the window too :-)


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x772]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Totally RUFFing it on company time!

RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's what I call false advertising :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 422x750]


howdy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Only 2 actual Armed Animals, tho 3 photos  2 of same dog.FangQ furr All Above.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

12.23.2020  Last Airbender Sky Bison ....
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Oops!  Peril(s) of DownSizing, especially BOOKS!!!\
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Bathia_Mapes fetch 5.4.20
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
thepaws.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

laulaja: Oops!  Peril(s) of DownSizing, especially BOOKS!!!\[i.imgur.com image 590x653]
Bathia_Mapes fetch 5.4.20


nice!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
===
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
puppupdog.comView Full Size


A friend's Corgi mix is named Lulu. This is pretty much what Lulu looks like. She asks for (and gets) a bite of pizza crust or a bite of the very end of a steak, depending on what's on the menu.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

laulaja: Only 2 actual Armed Animals, tho 3 photos  2 of same dog.FangQ furr All Above.[i.imgur.com image 319x268]12.23.2020  Last Airbender Sky Bison ....


Fark user imageView Full Size

*Shakes fist* stop looking in my window!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
We just heard back about Nick's blood work!!

So, he's hyperthyroid. That's why his legs have wasted into old cat legs and why his phosphorus and sodium values are off.  His kidney values were normal and his liver values were slightly elevated, but they're going to keep an eye on that while monitoring his response to the thyroid medication they're prescribing. We pick that up tomorrow along with more of the renal support canned food.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x367]


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x806]


snicker!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Branch manager
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Hello, Woofday people! I've had a week and it's only Tuesday. Thanks in advance for all the pics of your fur kids! It really helps tamp down the stress and anxiety.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday people! I've had a week and it's only Tuesday. Thanks in advance for all the pics of your fur kids! It really helps tamp down the stress and anxiety.


happy to see you!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x885]
That's what I call false advertising :-)


Should say, "Doxer" :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x885]
That's what I call false advertising :-)

Should say, "Doxer" :-)


snicker
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x765]


That must be a deep sink!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.