(Daily Express)   She's in her nineties, doesn't need a license, know the road rules, stop for red lights. What could go possibly wrong? (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
around here we have traffic lights which can be triggered to change when emergency vehicles need priority. Surely the UK can afford to equip her vehicle and any traffic lights she is likely to encounter to give her priority.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a woman from my church who is 100 who only stopped driving a couple of years back when the car insurance got too expensive.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's allowed to drive through  a red light during a motorcade, Subby, not every day.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who's in the back, but they've got the Queen of England driving them!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough threads about Richard Branson's mother!  Nobody cares that she's dead, at age 96, outside of her family.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: She's allowed to drive through  a red light during a motorcade, Subby, not every day.


I don't reckon they allow the Queen to go out for a drive without a motorcade, unless she's on a private estate.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how's her driving in tunnels?

/too soon?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she only drives around Balmoral anymore. If i remember right she likes to take Range Rover
out for a spin around the estate.Where she also still rides horses!!

Let her go..It's something she loves. She drove and fixed trucks during the war, if she couldn't
handle it, I'm sure her family (probably Anne) would suggest very politely that she might
give that up for safety sake.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her husband used to pootle around London in his own cab.

In case anyone wishes for a citation, here's one: https://www.driving.co.uk/news/prince​-​philip-gives-personal-metrocab-london-​taxi/

Gor blimey guv
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't know the Queen had a personal train
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did submitter have a stroke?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

crinz83: how's her driving in tunnels?

/too soon?


No concrete data, so probably nothing off the wall.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yoleus: Her husband used to pootle around London in his own cab.

In case anyone wishes for a citation, here's one: https://www.driving.co.uk/news/prince-​philip-gives-personal-metrocab-london-​taxi/

Gor blimey guv


So he drove it into the ground, and when it was deemed a total piece of shiat they handed it off to a museum?

What do they do with the Queen's turds, wrap them in tinfoil and make earrings?
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's in her nineties... (possible nsfw content on page)

...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Yoleus: Her husband used to pootle around London in his own cab.

In case anyone wishes for a citation, here's one: https://www.driving.co.uk/news/prince-​philip-gives-personal-metrocab-london-​taxi/

Gor blimey guv

So he drove it into the ground, and when it was deemed a total piece of shiat they handed it off to a museum?

What do they do with the Queen's turds, wrap them in tinfoil and make earrings?


Username checks out.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Motorcades are huge and pretty fricking obvious. It's not like she's going out alone on a joyride at 4 in the morning.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She should start flying that UFO finally.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Little known fact: If you get run over by the Queen and survive, you become a Duke.

=Smidge=
/Other lesser known fact: The Queen makes sure nobody survives
 
