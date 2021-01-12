 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm a couple of days late getting this one because Absolutely Nothing Else happened in the last week that required me to moderate instead of working on the Quiz. Seriously, WTF was this week? It was like 2020 saw us celebrating its demise and decided it wasn't done with us yet.

One of the ways I cope is to keep some stuff in my news feed that has nothing to do with news. Stuff like Fark's D'awww tab is great for this. On Twitter, I follow @HistoryMuppet , a guy who just tweets about the Muppets and their creators and actors. The behind the scenes videos are great, especially when the puppeteers stay in character after a blown take to comment on who missed their cue.

Anyway, to keep yourself from getting bogged down in all the bad crap, make sure to keep stuff around to interrupt your doomscrolling with something you like to see. Follow something or someone on social media that you *like* that never posts anything controversial, and that you could talk to your racist MAGA uncle and your liberal nephew about. Not only will it help you cope, but you also have something to talk to friends and family about other than the news, which is always controversial. Your mental health will thank you for it.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and who or what you follow on social media that gives you a break from the news.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
