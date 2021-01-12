 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   If anyone had King Tut Curse on your 2021 Bingo Card, prepare to be devoured by flesh eating scarabs
    Tutankhamun, Ancient Egypt, Valley of the Kings, Akhenaten, open wounds, new Grand Egyptian Museum, British Museum, King Tut  
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Express probably thinks it should have been carted back to Europe and left in the Imperial Museum as a conquest trophy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know one man who has already been affected:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I saw that movie my mom leaned over and said "it would be scarier if they had realistic scarabs. Imagine a swarm of beetles rolling poop at you."
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: When I saw that movie my mom leaned over and said "it would be scarier if they had realistic scarabs. Imagine a swarm of beetles rolling poop at you."


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My card never got to me. Can someone send me another, please? And not one of those ones with Jay-Z and Kim getting divorced or something else that already happened. I'd like to have a chance.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The entire Western Hemisphere is cursed.  It turns out that the whole thing was built on an ancient Indian burial ground.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they build him a condo made of stone-a.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The entire Western Hemisphere is cursed.  It turns out that the whole thing was built on an ancient Indian burial ground.


Which was built on top of another ancient burial ground of another group of people that just about no one cares about because they appropriated the culture of the people that existed before them.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Did they build him a condo made of stone-a.


That happened after they moved him from Arizona.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2021 and people still believe in things like curses.

/smh
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 2021 and people still believe in things like curses.

/smh


What do you call 2020 then?

A series of quantum level events that just coincidentially resulted in one of the weirdest years in living memory?
 
