(Variety)   M-i-c K-e-y C-O-V-I-D   (variety.com) divider line
6
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just hope he uses the right one.

Mickey Mouse - The Worm Turns - 1937
Youtube M21UsdJnkBY
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you have to pay to get into the park to get the vaccine?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cinderella is a slave with no human rights because she lives in a kingdom.

Disneyland in California is a vaccine distribution site because Disney World in Florida remained open thanks to Ron DeSantis.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds Goofy to me.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I expected this to be shiatty before I clicked. Left pleasantly surprised.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It figures. With disney being a super-spreader site, they need to help give something back.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

