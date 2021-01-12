 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   If you got sand in your crack, don't panic. It's to raise awareness. Now you know   (wjactv.com) divider line
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ask permission?
Because filling up cracks without consent seems to be against the whole concept.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/not taking human trafficking lightly, especially of children.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a symbolic gesture at best I suppose but did it really accomplish anything? Hey what's going on with the kids who are still in cages?
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I already hung my shoes from the lamp post.

Come home dad!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At the very least, it will make the cracks more visible and hopefully reduce the amount of broken mothers' backs.
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Typically, it's happening right under our noses, and it's falling through the cracks,"

Why is your nose anywhere near the crack?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
leosigh.comView Full Size


Crack that whip
Give the past a slip
Step on a crack
Break your momma's back
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We don't need more awareness raising of human trafficking. We're already hyper-aware of it. This stuff is QAnon lite - makes people feel like they're Doing Something while jumping at shadows everywhere.

Human trafficking doesn't look like brown men with little blond girls, or drugged women in the airport. It's people working at the margins who are hurt by all the laws theoretically supposed to help them. The biggest human traffickers in this country are probably agro-corps and meatpackers.
 
