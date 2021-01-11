 Skip to content
(CNBC) DC attorney general considering riot incitement charges against HalfScoop, Rudy, and Mo Brooks. It's a start (cnbc.com)
33
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I, for one, support such charges against the individuals named in the headline, as well as others to include Daddy Trump.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All of the above. I'd even accept trial as an adult for I'm Eric.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds good. Half Scoop is culpable as well as Orange Foolius and Ghouliani. Examples need to be made of all the traitors.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Follow the evidence where it leads, I always say.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x297]


We can dream...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
[OBVIOUS] File the charges on January 21.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Death resulting
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well then do it, what is to consider? sounds like a trump 'two week' stunt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Jam - Start
Youtube vI8AOkbfgNE
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.org

RIP Mel Brooks

The poor man. He'll never survive prison.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [OBVIOUS] File the charges on January 21.


Since DC is a federal district, is everything there a federal offense? Could Donny pardon the average DC burglar?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
just do it.
stop considering it.
as if the authoritarians are
in deep introspective navel gazing over this.

/jeez, this guys couldn't find their balls during
their 2AM whiz.
 
Jiggatron69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x297]


That's a lot of smoked MAGA back ribs waiting to get cooked
 
eKonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. Do it. Take the time needed to make a solid legal case, but by all means charge criminals for their actions in the soonest timeframe.

PS to Congress: When you have such obvious and outright incitement to insurrection by a sitting member of the House, use the 14th to get their seditious ass out of there, they are farking poison to our country.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Since DC is a federal district, is everything there a federal offense?


A long time ago my friends and I were smoking a bowl in Rock Creek Park - a ranger caught us, told us to get lost and let us know that we were on Federal property and that what we were doing was a Federal offense. We left and never did it again.

/CSB
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Consider"? Just 🤬 do it!
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Giuliani is a low hanging fruit

Also he should be charged for inciting the capitol riot
 
dracos31
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: Elegy: [Fark user image 425x297]

That's a lot of smoked MAGA back ribs waiting to get cooked


MAGAts are all fat and gristle. You want good ribs, you need a good grass-fed vegan to butcher.
 
phenn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there is sufficient evidence, dragnet the lot of them. This ain't rocket surgery.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In before "I hereby pardon everyone including myself for everything".
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hold on now, let's not be hasty.  Down that road are a lot of hurt feelings.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'But..but.. that memo says you can't charge the president?'

'Are any of those people president?'
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Well then do it, what is to consider? sounds like a trump 'two week' stunt.


I agree, wake me up when they warrants are issued.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: just do it.
stop considering it.
as if the authoritarians are
in deep introspective navel gazing over this.

/jeez, this guys couldn't find their balls during
their 2AM whiz.


Really...  This has been the era of "We are thinking about it in the strongest of terms."

Who farking cares what you are thinking about?  Do they just float this stuff to see what kind of public reaction there might be?  See, that can't be it.  Because they NEVER actually follow through.

Might it be that they want to see their name in the news?  *Ding*  That's a winner.
 
wademh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I, for one, support such charges against the individuals named in the headline, as well as others to include Daddy Trump.


If they simply wait for 8 days the can bypass the technicality about indicting a sitting Presideny. While on one hand, a test case to challenge and dispose if that protection would be good, I would rather just get the conviction.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Incitement?  Is this somehow not insurrection?

What, is the hangman busy or something?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Incitement?  Is this somehow not insurrection?

What, is the hangman busy or something?


Gonna need a loooooooong gallows.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
so this investigation would include what other things besides watching the video?  maybe asking the perps if they meant to incite violence or were just joking around?  Because you know if they were joking, we should just let it slide right?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

electricjebus: Incitement?  Is this somehow not insurrection?

What, is the hangman busy or something?


Incitement is a DC charge, insurrection would be charged by the US attorney. Who is currently a Trump appointee.

Remember that there are statutes of limitations of years on most criminal charges, plenty of time to hit Trump and the rest with serious charges once he no longer has the pardon power or the defense that you can't indict a sitting president.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Charletron: Giuliani is a low hanging fruit


A foul smelling, maggot filled, rotten fruit that you wouldn't throw at your worst enemy.

I say, make an example out of all of them as a warning to any other want to be traitors.

No one expects the Biden Inquisition.
 
Beginning of the end [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x297]


Trumpists are not jews. All they have to do is umm. Respect democracies. And not charge state and national capitals when they don't like how a vote went.

Anti fascists are not nazis. They just don't like fascism and neither should you.

Study it out.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mdgadvertising.com
 
