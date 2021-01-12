 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Bad idea: Teaching a sailing class while a high surf advisory is in effect. WTF were you thinking idea: Teaching a sailing class to children during a high surf advisory   (ktvu.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Monterey Bay, SANTA CRUZ, Monterey, California, formal investigation, Monterey County, California, Nautical terms, Santa Cruz Harbor Master, Sailing  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2021 at 5:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How not to do it?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was that article written and edited by AI running on half plate voltage or something?
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gilligan's island or lord of the flies... choices...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The sailing lesson was operated by the Santa"

Oh THIS f*cking guy again? Why am I not surprised that the dude keeping lists of the children he watches all the time isn't the best choice for kids' sailing instructor.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The sailing lesson was operated by the Santa"

Someone needs to tell Santa to stick to flying lessons.
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I could actually see that as being what I call a "reasonable farkup".

Club captain/advisor/whatever sees the surf advisory, thinks "surf=beaches...we'll be fine".

And here's the thing: 90% of the time he'd be right.  Surf tends to impact beaches, and be very manageable in open water.

This time, obviously...bad call :)

/now if it was a wave-height advisory, yeah, he's a dumbass
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is precisely how you roughen them up to deal with the worst case scenarios. Putting the pupils into situations for which they are drastically unprepared for
/jk
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sailing classes with bonus free swimming lessons.
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PunGent: I could actually see that as being what I call a "reasonable farkup".

Club captain/advisor/whatever sees the surf advisory, thinks "surf=beaches...we'll be fine".

And here's the thing: 90% of the time he'd be right.  Surf tends to impact beaches, and be very manageable in open water.

This time, obviously...bad call :)

/now if it was a wave-height advisory, yeah, he's a dumbass


There was a Small Craft Advisory.

Monterey Bay- 824 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 feet at 20 seconds expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/wx/​a​fos/p.php?pil=MWWMTR&e=202101101624
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good job there isn't anything going on which might make group activities a Bad Idea.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size


Who could have known the surf would be so strong?

/EVERYONE.  Everyone on the boat.  Everyone not on the boat
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: This is precisely how you roughen them up to deal with the worst case scenarios. Putting the pupils into situations for which they are drastically unprepared for
/jk


It's also how you condition your subject to be afraid of water while also writing off a character who's contract negotiations didn't work out

/obscure?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.