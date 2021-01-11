 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   In today's episode of "How Not to Lawyer": Admitting at a press conference that your client is guilty and your case is totally screwed   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An honest lawyer?

That's asking to be disbarred.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am laughing my ass off. You can't write this stuff.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm not a magician".

Fair enough, man. Fair enough.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't wait for his explanation of contract law.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That poor poor man.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So in summary, I'd just like to say that yes my client is a dumbass who basically said "Hello, I'm guilty" to the first camera he walked by."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Court-appointed lawyers not wanting to tarnish their reputations by lying for that asshole.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You must always be exceedingly careful about what you say to your lawyer.  If you hand your lawyer a picture and say, "Ha, ha, that's me in that picture!  Can you help me?", the answer is "no".  Nothing can help you.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"a podium or a lectern I'm not exactly sure what it's called"

I'm guessing this is the "bronze" level of legal representation.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xcott: "a podium or a lectern I'm not exactly sure what it's called"

I'm guessing this is the "bronze" level of legal representation.


When you live stream your felony about your only option is to plead diminished capacity. Your Honor, I'm an idjit.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I clicked the link fully expecting it to be Rudi.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xcott: "a podium or a lectern I'm not exactly sure what it's called"

I'm guessing this is the "bronze" level of legal representation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: Can't wait for his explanation of contract law.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm 99% sure that's what you're alluding to.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: [Fark user image 850x358]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blog.hubspot.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda reminds me of the ending in the movie And Justice for All.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the judge makes him do consolatory PSAs from same podium to juvenile delinquents.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: He just gave his client a free appeal due to inadequate representation.


/although his client was photographed stealing federal property, while trespassing in a federal building, during a riot in which at least 5 people died
//the best his client can hope for is a different lawyer at his second trial
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To be fair, my client is a real sh*tty person. I don't like him, my partners don't like him, heck his parents don't like him. Seriously nothing I say here is going to change his generally sh*ttiness as a human. Jail might give him some damn discipline."
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's looking for a plea bargain.  Ain't nothin' wrong with that.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just considered my post may be misunderstood.  It's the looking part that I have no problem with.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's a "yep, you got us, let's not stretch this out and waste everybody's time."
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: "a podium or a lectern I'm not exactly sure what it's called"

I'm guessing this is the "bronze" level of legal representation.


More like cast Iron
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, crap.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You must always be exceedingly careful about what you say to your lawyer.  If you hand your lawyer a picture and say, "Ha, ha, that's me in that picture!  Can you help me?", the answer is "no".  Nothing can help you.


Nobody understands what 'suborn' means till they are testifying in a narrative.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Court-appointed lawyers not wanting to tarnish their reputations by lying for that asshole.


The voice of that reporter...

In an alternate timeline, his question was just the DUDE scene from Baseketball:  Dude.  Dude.  Du-de.  DUDE.  Dude!  Dude.

Lawyer:  "You make some good points."
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Approved
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Difficulty: He just gave his client a free appeal due to inadequate representation.


/although his client was photographed stealing federal property, while trespassing in a federal building, during a riot in which at least 5 people died
//the best his client can hope for is a different lawyer at his second trial


Actually. I'd argue that he's been brainwashed by analytics run on social media sites designed to keep him engaged in arguments about right-wing conspiracies.  To the point that he became convinced that the fate of the nation could be changed at a purely ceremonial event.
It practically writes itself.
Your honor I'd like to enter into evidence this Netflix documentary on how social media sites keep clients engaged on their site against their will.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawyers for "lectern guy" is on CNN right now.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I clicked the link fully expecting it to be Rudi.


You weren't the only one.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's farked, but the checks cleared and I'm still listed as his lawyer."
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later on, when asked if his client would testify at trial, he replied, "No, my client isn't planning to take the stand."

/stole that somewhere
 
djfitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At some point, if your choice of lawyer is this bad, maybe just throwing yourself on the mercy of the court is the best option.

"Your Honor, could you at least let me keep my dick after this is done?"
 
tasteme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You must always be exceedingly careful about what you say to your lawyer.  If you hand your lawyer a picture and say, "Ha, ha, that's me in that picture!  Can you help me?", the answer is "no".  Nothing can help you.


Unless, of course, you're a magician.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Scrubs - Eliott Needs Advice From Ted
Youtube ne9s_t-zsL8
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"My client reasonably believed he had been invited to the Capitol building by none other than the President of The United States who indicated that, he himself, would soon join him." It's how I would open and the slant I would ride to a full acquittal.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Lecturn Guy" is out on bond?!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't say that this is necessarily a bad lawyer. The existence of the photograph is already public knowledge. He's essentially saying, given that, there is no way out of this. They can hire him as a defense attorney, but there really is no defense against this. So:"I'm not a magician"... What do you expect him to do?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: "Lecturn Guy" is out on bond?!


Yeah 25k I think. They slapped an anklet on him and remanded him to the custody of his wife.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: "Lecturn Guy" is out on bond?!


$25,000 worth, I understand.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I don't say that this is necessarily a bad lawyer. The existence of the photograph is already public knowledge. He's essentially saying, given that, there is no way out of this. They can hire him as a defense attorney, but there really is no defense against this. So:"I'm not a magician"... What do you expect him to do?


I think we're all a little conditioned by people like Giuliani who would literally deny that any such evidence existed.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King Something: Difficulty: He just gave his client a free appeal due to inadequate representation.


/although his client was photographed stealing federal property, while trespassing in a federal building, during a riot in which at least 5 people died
//the best his client can hope for is a different lawyer at his second trial


Six people.  A second cop died of their wounds.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I don't say that this is necessarily a bad lawyer. The existence of the photograph is already public knowledge. He's essentially saying, given that, there is no way out of this. They can hire him as a defense attorney, but there really is no defense against this. So:"I'm not a magician"... What do you expect him to do?


I would expect him to "no comment" and then STFU.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

culebra: RoLleRKoaSTeR: "Lecturn Guy" is out on bond?!

Yeah 25k I think. They slapped an anklet on him and remanded him to the custody of his wife.


Well. At least he doesn't have to wonder if 2021 will be better than 2020.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think any of what he said can be disputed so why try? I'm guessing the guy is pleading guilty and is trying to get a lenient sentence.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Xcott: "a podium or a lectern I'm not exactly sure what it's called"

I'm guessing this is the "bronze" level of legal representation.

[Fark user image 619x419]


Oh, God bless you!  You're doing or sharing the lord's own work.
 
Eegah [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

culebra: RoLleRKoaSTeR: "Lecturn Guy" is out on bond?!

Yeah 25k I think. They slapped an anklet on him and remanded him to the custody of his wife.


Not his mother? That seems to be a theme with these guys.
 
