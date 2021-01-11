 Skip to content
(KUSI San Diego)   It's that time to avoid your local Girl Scout
62
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tagalongs and Dosidos. Can't wait.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't we supposed to protest them because they're using children to do monkey jobs..? Also, quit using the monkeys but...I'm pretty sure THAT stuff doesn't go into Thin Mints.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, cool, just what we need, more comfort food during lock downs.

/I'll take 8 boxes, 3 thin mints and the rest dealers choice.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIN MINTS! The order form should just say, "What do you want in addition to your 4 boxes of thin mints?" It would make the ordering much faster. I know that these cookies (or facsimiles thereof) can be bought at grocery stores, but it's not the same.

They could give the Girl Scouts a bigger percentage of the sales, though. And they should.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme my Lemonades and leave me alone
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a free app on Google Play (probably in the Apple Store) named Cookie Finder.

/Recommended by a Thin Mints addict.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: THIN MINTS! The order form should just say, "What do you want in addition to your 4 boxes of thin mints?" It would make the ordering much faster. I know that these cookies (or facsimiles thereof) can be bought at grocery stores, but it's not the same.

They could give the Girl Scouts a bigger percentage of the sales, though. And they should.


I must be the only person that can't stand thin mints.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a great This American Life that starts off with a misdirected email about Girl Scout cookies and ends up with a story of Girl Guides in a WWII concentration camp in China.  It's both fascinating and awe-inspiring.  It's called "Cookies and Monsters", #559.  Warning: your eyes may leak and your lower lip may tremble.  Look it up and listen.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Aren't we supposed to protest them because they're using children to do monkey jobs..? Also, quit using the monkeys but...I'm pretty sure THAT stuff doesn't go into Thin Mints.


I think it's all online this year.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my court order already takes care of this......
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aren't thin mints called grasshoppers when you buy them at the store straight from Keebler?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They'll need to set up a webpage that redirects when I try to go to Amazon
 
spleef420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Monty_Zoncolan: Aren't we supposed to protest them because they're using children to do monkey jobs..? Also, quit using the monkeys but...I'm pretty sure THAT stuff doesn't go into Thin Mints.

I think it's all online this year.


Except for the truly wise amongst them that park themselves outside pot shops.

Little evil geniuses.
 
boozehat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a parent of a kid in Girl Scouts, ping me if you need to place an order.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boy scouts are way worse. At least the cookies are reasonable.

Boy scouts were selling stuff outside the grocery store I go to and I thought I'd be nice and buy something.

15 farking dollars for a bag of cheese popcorn. WTF?
 
boozehat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

boozehat: As a parent of a kid in Girl Scouts, ping me if you need to place an order.


For cookies.... not for the kid.

(Well, make an offer)
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Aren't thin mints called grasshoppers when you buy them at the store straight from Keebler?


That is true, but I don't believe Keebler allows Elves to support the girls and their activities.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can I just give them money and not receive the mediocre cookies?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: THIN MINTS! The order form should just say, "What do you want in addition to your 4 boxes of thin mints?" It would make the ordering much faster. I know that these cookies (or facsimiles thereof) can be bought at grocery stores, but it's not the same.

They could give the Girl Scouts a bigger percentage of the sales, though. And they should.


If you have an ice-cream maker:

Crumble up a half or full sleeve of Thin Mints (depending on ice-cream maker size) into your favorite vanilla ice cream recipe for the absolute win.

/Somoas rule
//Tagalongs drool
///Lemonades are cool
 
whitroth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's too late. Actually, I stopped buying them a long time ago, because $3 for 10oz of cookies broke my price/performance ratio.

Then my granddaughter started selling them. That's not a choice, y'know.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just got my stimulus check today. I now know what to spend it on!

/I sound fat
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a great opportunity to teach the girls a real life lesson. A polite 'no thank you' will teach the girls that they will not always get what they want in life.

/also, Coach Mcgurk can't rescue them all
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last year local neighborhood retailers sold the cookies in stores and gave the proceeds to the Girl Scouts organization. I hope they do that again because last year the supply didn't run out until late spring, and as someone who only eats a few thin mints every other day or so it was nice to actually enjoy like 3 boxes before they were gone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Team Samoas!!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they made with real girl scouts?

i was the "cookie dad" one year, g'lord its a crazy amount of effort and accounting, I had 6,114 boxes of cookies (512 cases) in my basement a couple weeks prior to the kick off date.

Troop members were at my house all the time dropping off cash, picking up cookies, making trades.  Before and after every scout meeting we were in the parking lot exchanging money and product.

Felt like a freaking drug dealer but it was rewarding.

/ all accounting was a perfect match at the end of it.  *flexes*
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember when GS Cookies used to be actually GOOD rather than something you expect to be good because of the names...

I'm not curmudgeonly except when it comes to food.  Things like tomatoes, watermelon, pork chops, GS cookies ... so many things ... just aren't the same anymore.

Because profit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

culebra: Can I just give them money and not receive the mediocre cookies?


I feel like that about 75$ bags of popcorn. You're not selling me popcorn. You're hitting me up for money and the popcorn is a thank you.

Wanking motion gif
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whitroth: It's too late. Actually, I stopped buying them a long time ago, because $3 for 10oz of cookies broke my price/performance ratio.

Then my granddaughter started selling them. That's not a choice, y'know.


????
Nabisco pinwheels are four bucks, man.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

McGrits: This is a great opportunity to teach the girls a real life lesson. A polite 'no thank you' will teach the girls that they will not always get what they want in life.

/also, Coach Mcgurk can't rescue them all


That absolutely makes no sense whatsoever in real life when you take no for an answer your boss fires you you lose your apartment your girlfriend leaves you and you end up homeless
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to sell Entenmanns and I would see these little maggots with their soccer mommies putting the table up in front of the store I served . I wanted to kick them to the curb for undermining my business.
I used to love when they would ask me if I wanted to buy their cookies and I would scream at them and ask why ? Why would I want to buy your crap when I am driving a truck filled with cookies and cake?
I screamed till they cowered under the table. These kids today need to learn the hard way about selling, and not drag their parents into it.
I think before I retired I was a little wound too tight.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Tagalongs and Dosidos and Covid. Can't wait.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh.  If cookies, will eat.
But I make better cookies than that.
 
focusthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone in an area with the new "Toast-Yay" French Toast cookies?
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, this time of year I just make my own Girl Scout cookies. Because it's easy to get fresh Girl Scouts.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From Aldi:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cakeman: I used to sell Entenmanns and I would see these little maggots with their soccer mommies putting the table up in front of the store I served . I wanted to kick them to the curb for undermining my business.
I used to love when they would ask me if I wanted to buy their cookies and I would scream at them and ask why ? Why would I want to buy your crap when I am driving a truck filled with cookies and cake?
I screamed till they cowered under the table. These kids today need to learn the hard way about selling, and not drag their parents into it.
I think before I retired I was a little wound too tight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Are they made with real girl scouts?

i was the "cookie dad" one year, g'lord its a crazy amount of effort and accounting, I had 6,114 boxes of cookies (512 cases) in my basement a couple weeks prior to the kick off date.

Troop members were at my house all the time dropping off cash, picking up cookies, making trades.  Before and after every scout meeting we were in the parking lot exchanging money and product.

Felt like a freaking drug dealer but it was rewarding.

/ all accounting was a perfect match at the end of it.  *flexes*


We took the task on this year.  We volunteered to do it before Covid hit.  It's an insane amount of work, even though there is no cash involved (everything has to be electronic), no super-market sales, no door to door sales (yay for both!).... but still a dumb amount of work.

Wish me luck!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Meh.  If cookies, will eat.
But I make better cookies than that.


Yep
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least this year I will not have coworkers knocking on my office door, clipboard with order sheets in hand asking how many boxes I am good for sold for their daughters.  And since when did GS cookie sales begin this early?

/actually even before COVID I avoided going to the office
//last time I went there I discovered that the sales people somehow got a key to it
///They used it as a place to lunch and store crap.  It was full of garbage and dirty dishes.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

culebra: Can I just give them money and not receive the mediocre cookies?


You can do one better and donate cookies to the troops if that's an interest.  The troop gets the kickback and a specific or random troop gets a pack of cookies.

You can also just flat out donate money to any troop and they get the entire amount vs a percentage of the cookie sale.

We always had a few diabetics or folks who didn't want cookies but wanted to support my daughter especially since we actually took her door to door and they appreciated the effort.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My daughter sells them.  She is 9. It is a "big deal" for her.  Very cute to see her get excited.  But, ordering is basically all online and we are either getting it shipped to us and we do local delivery, or people can pay premium to get it shipped to home.  But we will not go door to door this year.  Maybe she will set up a table outside on a warmer day and let people order from the street.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image image 500x832]


I don't think I've noticed that Tombstone ad before now.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: From Aldi:

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Keebler sells them year-round at HEB:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

They're all I need in life... Frankly, I think they're better than the Girl Scouts Bakery.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: culebra: Can I just give them money and not receive the mediocre cookies?

You can do one better and donate cookies to the troops if that's an interest.  The troop gets the kickback and a specific or random troop gets a pack of cookies.

You can also just flat out donate money to any troop and they get the entire amount vs a percentage of the cookie sale.

We always had a few diabetics or folks who didn't want cookies but wanted to support my daughter especially since we actually took her door to door and they appreciated the effort.


I usually donate a box or two for the military.  My fat ass doesn't need them.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't mind overpaying for good cookies, but they never have my favorite flavor.

claytowne.comView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This year, I've gotten these online links from just about every cousin, niece, and nephew, so naturally, I have about 50 boxes of cookies coming to my house.

Anyone want one (or ten)?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cakeman: I used to sell Entenmanns and I would see these little maggots with their soccer mommies putting the table up in front of the store I served . I wanted to kick them to the curb for undermining my business.
I used to love when they would ask me if I wanted to buy their cookies and I would scream at them and ask why ? Why would I want to buy your crap when I am driving a truck filled with cookies and cake?
I screamed till they cowered under the table. These kids today need to learn the hard way about selling, and not drag their parents into it.
I think before I retired I was a little wound too tight.


At some point in my younger days, I discovered that the folks who drive Entenmanns trucks would sell their wares to me, a non-store owning person, at a substantial discount compared to the store prices.

Now I'm fat.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some thin mints delivered to my office last March, is the last photo on my phone from the "before times."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What cookies do you eat while waiting for your thin mints to get cold in the freezer?
Trick question: You wait. You farking wait.
 
