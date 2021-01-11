 Skip to content
 
FAA: hey Trumpist passengers, Gitmo is still open, so cool it when you fly
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Over the weekend, federal air marshals intervened in the case of a woman who began yelling at flight attendants and other passengers after being asked to wear her mask on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to National Airport, the airline said.

Yeah, if you want to be pretty sure that Air Marshalls are on a flight, pick one flying into DCA.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know an air marshal, and at a party (I wasn't taking to him, giddy high school boys were) one kid asked him about shooting his gun on a plane.

One thing, please, people, if you talk to a cop, please don't ask them if they ever shot someone, or had to shoot someone, or wanted to shoot someone.
Ask them about something else. Ask them about the intense amount of required training. The outside reading. The personal range time put in so you don't worry about qualifying, and ask about the incredible glacial boredom one faces for eons of time right before all Hell breaks loose for a few, frenzied seconds that everyone will armchair quarterback for you for the rest of your life, ok?

So anyway, the takeaway is, if a weapon is discharged on a pressurized vehicle, it can pass through the fuselage, but it won't rip a hole big enough to suck a baby out of. It will just whistle until you put a first aid bandage on it.

So please, maga hats, get uppity with it.
That guy with the flannel and red hat is just a cop. And he will make sure everyone who is not a threat to passenger safety gets back on the ground safely.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I would imagine every flight now has at least one Air Marshal on it.

Bridesmaids Airplane Scene
Youtube uT0z-5LSVXQ
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There should be a large sign at the jetway that says "Failure to wear a mask once on the plane is a federal offense which will result in a $35,000 fine.  Our airline will sue you in civil court for delays of this aircraft at a rate of $3,400 per second. Your contact details be be given to all other passengers if they wish to sue.  Failing to wear a mask on this aircraft that results in transmission of covid to another passenger that dies is a capitol offense. 18 U.S. Code § 34 "
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is this little gem in 18 U.S. Code § 3592 - Aggravating factors:

(5) Grave risk of death to additional persons.-
The defendant, in the commission of the offense, or in escaping apprehension for the violation of the offense, knowingly created a grave risk of death to 1 or more persons in addition to the victim of the offense.

(11) Vulnerability of victim.-
The victim was particularly vulnerable due to old age, youth, or infirmity.

I expect a similar rule is in place for aggravating factors that apply with sentencing for failure to follow crew instructions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know about now but it wasn't long ago that nearly every flight out of DC had air marshals aboard.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [dontkickmeofftheplane.jpg 425x291]


Kicked me off the Plane
Youtube RvipAm2PwqY


Too late!

/Thanks to whoever I stole this from, but If a meme is dank, a man is not only right to steal it, he is obligated to do so.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not getting on a plane right now.  If I must, I'm still not getting on that plane.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gitmo? they should be so lucky.

last i heard, unhappy pilots were just going to dump their evil, noisy, trumpy, idiot, passengers in kansas!
 
Phaedrus the Vague [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"If someone is acting out in an airport, shouting obscenities, and harassing other passengers - they are likely identified as a flight risk and should not get on a flight at least until demonstrating otherwise," the union wrote. "That has been the practice for years, especially since 9/11."


Haha, the loudest idiots won't even be allowed to board! There will be some epic meltdown vids, I'm sure.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Cool it when you fly'?

Oh, I think not.

Now's the time for the red haters (er, hatters) to stand up and be heard!
To let everybody know.
To be vocal about their "rights" as they stand in line at the airport.
Really, really vocal.
Maybe make 'jokes' about bombing the plane if the airline doesn't let them on.

Oh...and they should bring their guns, too.

They should want people to see their guns--so they know that they aren't a sheep. They should just tuck it in their waistband--then scream "Not be infringed!", "NRA!", "My rights!" so that we know that they know that it's all just an attempt to make them bow down...that if they bow down--if they show respect for the law - then all is lost.

LOST!

/Now they rumpists are against profiling?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So let me get this right:

A bunch of gits all worked up on stormfront and twitter decide to storm the US Capitol.   The idea is so stupid that the cops that heard it was planned still don't believe it, and it happens like a small-scale 9/11.  The only way 9/11 and the Capitol Riot happened was due to the element of surprise.

These same people, or their friends not in jail anyway, are now planning similar actions "in all fifty states" on inaguration day.   Not only is the credibility of the threat now taken seriously, you literally have the targets (government stuff) and the date (Jan. 20) defined ahead of time.

Do you have any idea how much government rapid overreaction force will be ready to meet these fools?

It will be like Pickett's Charge everywhere they go.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cue the video where three cops are pinning a white guy to the concourse ground and he screams "You're treating me like a farking black person"

https://twitter.com/Popehat/status/13​4​8650682673336321
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The only way 9/11 and the Capitol Riot happened was due to the element of surprise.


1. they had merchandise printed up with the date that said "MAGA Civil War"
2. they posted credible threats online
3. after it began, the Secretary of Defense refused to send in the National Guard when it was requested by D.C.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: So let me get this right:

A bunch of gits all worked up on stormfront and twitter decide to storm the US Capitol.   The idea is so stupid that the cops that heard it was planned still don't believe it, and it happens like a small-scale 9/11.  The only way 9/11 and the Capitol Riot happened was due to the element of surprise.

These same people, or their friends not in jail anyway, are now planning similar actions "in all fifty states" on inaguration day.   Not only is the credibility of the threat now taken seriously, you literally have the targets (government stuff) and the date (Jan. 20) defined ahead of time.

Do you have any idea how much government rapid overreaction force will be ready to meet these fools?

It will be like Pickett's Charge everywhere they go.


Doubt it.
9/11 was a "surprise"*, this assault was telegraphed ages ago and announced by the president himself.
The people that say "There's no way we could have seen this coming" are deluding themselves.

/*the attack was a surprise, the scenario itself was not, as per documentation
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe thats just me but it seems a lot of trump supporters are as much a piece of shiat that should be punched in the throat than he is
 
