(The Smoking Gun)   When I listen to Led Zeppelin, so do my neighbors
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I have to hear Rush Limbaugh every day from Vince's garage, then he can put up with my Prince or Run the Jewels 4-6 times a year.

Trim your trees, Vince!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man, I can relate--and by that I mean that I used to be a shiathead too.  But for fark's sake, you're forty years old and work at Wendy's. Your schtick realistically died fifteen years ago.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I metaphorically bet'a million dollars at least one person complaining about him has it some other point in their life told someone else this is America love it or leave it
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "You can't play Led Zeppelin quietly"

He's not wrong
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: FTA: "You can't play Led Zeppelin quietly"

He's not wrong


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss Nova
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Every time my downstairs neighbors begin loudly farking and moaning, I turn on and turn up Whole Lotta Love, partly to drown them out, and partly because it's on-topic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lived in a house that had a trio of highschoolers practicing their cover of the Immigrant Song for hours on end in the basement. Mom only let them do it because otherwise my brother would have been out looking to get tossed into juvey hall yet again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss Nova: Every time my downstairs neighbors begin loudly farking and moaning, I turn on and turn up Whole Lotta Love, partly to drown them out, and partly because it's on-topic.


😁
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When questioned by the police, he stated that he played his stereo loud and disturbed his neighbors because he wanted to enjoy the fruits of his labors.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rock's 60-year-old neighbor told the Erie County Sheriff's Office that he "began to play music loudly and was singing,"

That's your problem right there.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What are you trying to tell me here, little man?  You don't like Zep?
 
