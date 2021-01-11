 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drummer for Guns and Roses. Editor in Chief at Reuters. Is there anything this guy can't do?   (nypost.com) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I heard a rumour that appetite was some combo of session drummers and linndrum...
So he was a way better journalist than junkie drummer
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there anything this guy can't do?

Keep his job as drummer for Guns n Roses?

I dunno, I saw him live and he seemed ok.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Be the mayor of Austin?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just gonna say this: Chinese Democracy was a pretty damn good record.
 
Watubi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I just gonna say this: Chinese Democracy was a pretty damn good record.


I liked the Dr Pepper more
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I just gonna say this: Chinese Democracy was a pretty damn good record.


Yeah but the 2020 follow up, China Virus, kinda sucked

/badaTrumpTish
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: Is there anything this guy can't do?

Keep his job as drummer for Guns n Roses?

I dunno, I saw him live and he seemed ok.


He got better once they GnR guys took away his second bass drum.
 
crinz83
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
where do he go? where do he go now?
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about sit down & Chill?!?!?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or like I do in my Retirement............dance baby dance!!!!!!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

crinz83: where do he go? where do he go now?


Paradise City.
 
