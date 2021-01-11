 Skip to content
 
(KUTV Utah)   Even if your boyfriend insists you use taser on him, some role play isn't worth the trouble   (kutv.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Never let crazy dip into you. I am a guy and always loved the crazy, until I married a few.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think the "dipper" is the crazy one here.
Though ladies, some dude buying you a tazer for Christmas and saying "use it on me when I get violent" is a hint to GTFO immediately! - Capt. Obvious
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: I think the "dipper" is the crazy one here.
Though ladies, some dude buying you a tazer for Christmas and saying "use it on me when I get violent" is a hint to GTFO immediately! - Capt. Obvious


There is a lot to say about crazy dippers and and its opposite. Highly attractive sexual partners go way beyond the normal missionary positions into the dirty sex most really love (I think) and want. My wife went with me to the extreme and then back again to the normal. We would have ended years ago in the extreme where I wanted but she led me back to a stable relationship of more or less normal. I am happy with the outcome.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
kutv.comView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thorpe: [kutv.com image 850x477]


People with their eyes half rolled up into their eyelids are a schit load more into themselves then the outside world around them. It is a big sign to watch out for the nutters.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe aim lower than the neck.  I hear the gonads are a safe target.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems that on the most rudimentary level he was trying to help himself, but this isn't the way to self medicate. I hope he can get some psychiatric help.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice 90s haircut.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry subs, I don't have a boyfriend.

But ferchisakes don't give my gal any ideas.  She's pissed off at me enough as it is.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Police reported the woman was the dragged on the floor and placed his hands over her nose and mouth, constricting her breathing for at least five seconds."
So she did this to herself.

/I'll take awkwardly structured sentences for $400, Alex
//Alex?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Police reported the woman was the dragged on the floor and placed his hands over her nose and mouth, constricting her breathing for at least five seconds."
So she did this to herself.

/I'll take awkwardly structured sentences for $400, Alex
//Alex?


Oh, and five seconds of unexpected breath constriction, especially under attack, feels life threatening and is panic inducing.

/bully of a cousin used to do that to us as kids, make a sudden grab for the both mouth and nostrils and hang on for a few seconds
//he got better
///we got crazier
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Police reported the woman was the dragged on the floor and placed his hands over her nose and mouth, constricting her breathing for at least five seconds."
So she did this to herself.

/I'll take awkwardly structured sentences for $400, Alex
//Alex?


Fark may or may not be your personal erotica site.

NTTAWTT
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz & you bet cha bottom dollar it is!
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just whatever you do, don't punch a police horse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the worst college roommate I ever had. He was a sound sleeper who had been having trouble waking up for his classes (apparently even really loud alarms wouldn't work for him). So one day he instructed me that if he was not up by X time, I was to *twist his ear with needle-nose pliers* in order to wake him up in time for class.

I made sure to get several assurances from him before I agreed to that, because I knew what my instinct would have been if someone had tried such a thing on me while I was sleeping (i.e. alarming acts of intense violence). I think I only did that once, and to his credit he didn't try to murder me when he awoke, but that among other things didn't exactly make living with him the most enjoyable experience.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not that it matters much but it sound more like a stun gun than a taser. Can average folks even buy a real taser?
 
