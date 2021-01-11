 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   I don't know. Why was a tank driving around a Miami neighborhood?   (local10.com) divider line
Chuckie Sleeze [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
To be like this guy?

Destroyed in Seconds - Bulldozer Rampage
Youtube qlZh9-NQEyI
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kdawg7736: To be like this guy?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qlZh9-NQ​EyI]


Or this guy...
The Tank Rampage Of Shawn Nelson
Youtube OnFLyFa8K0c
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because it could.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


because florida man gonna florida man? this could be just a fully normal day over there, unrelated to the recent seditious insanity.

OR it could be insane trumpites gearing up for full civil war.

typical floriduh, hard to tell.

and i live here.......
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put out an APB on Tommy Vercetti.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, Trump's fans have gone too far this time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Chicken Little brigade in full effect.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks too small to be a real tank. Scaled down model made from a car maybe.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would track it. It could be used by a yahoo on Inauguration Day.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your own. Tanks-alot.co.uk
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue someone saying what kind of thing this is or isn't
🙄
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Looks too small to be a real tank. Scaled down model made from a car maybe.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FV107_S​c​imitar
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Cue someone saying what kind of thing this is or isn't
🙄


I think forty seconds can be considered fashionably late.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.


regulated
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, didnt you know that more than a thousand tanks are in private hands in the country? How many of them are in the hands of trumpers/insurrectionists? How many will show up on january 20?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: waxbeans: Cue someone saying what kind of thing this is or isn't
🙄

I think forty seconds can be considered fashionably late.


😁

None. You're cool. Nice link.
I'm talking about the clip/mag.
Types of people. In this thread it's no biggie. Especially since it isn't look like what is usually called a tank.
It be different if it looked like a tank but was something else but still a tank.
If any of that makes sense.
LOL 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the chicken"s day off?
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they are warming it up for Sunday's protests?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone get from street!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of things.

I like the old man they interviewed who (correctly) pointed out that the timing of this couldn't be worse. The owner is clearly a farking idiot.

When I saw that the gate in front of the owner's house had a gold painted lion statue out front, I knew he had to be a douchebag.

This country is a tinderbox of stupidity right now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: A couple of things.

I like the old man they interviewed who (correctly) pointed out that the timing of this couldn't be worse. The owner is clearly a farking idiot.

When I saw that the gate in front of the owner's house had a gold painted lion statue out front, I knew he had to be a douchebag.

This country is a tinderbox of stupidity right now.


🦅🦅🦅😬🦅🦅😬😬💥
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was a British combat vehicle and not a Russian or Best Korea.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Subby, didnt you know that more than a thousand tanks are in private hands in the country? How many of them are in the hands of trumpers/insurrectionists? How many will show up on january 20?


In DC?  Probably none.  It's not exactly easy to sneak a tank down the road; presumably one would be noticed and stopped long before arrival (either actually being driven, or pulled on a trailer).  Somewhat more possible at a state capitol local to an owner.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: At least it was a British combat vehicle and not a Russian or Best Korea.


Some African nation is selling their entire MiG21 fleet.

Slightly more difficult to drive one of those through a retirement community, Eve after you cough up the 20megalarge.
 
olorin604
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do you want to be the one to tell it no?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
