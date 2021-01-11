 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Sometimes heist movies really do write themselves, even if the caper itself involves a heavy lift or two   (thedrive.com) divider line
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Russian Navy got screwed again.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh.  If the intention had been to reinstall screws onto the museum-ship then they have gotten away with it, especially if the yard workers could be bribed into ignoring the swap.

Very likely the Russian Navy wanted them for spares or even to use them on one of the ships remaining in-service.  Makes me wonder if the Chinese Navy also wanted them...
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You son of a biatch

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One facepalm only, Vasili.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.

focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commander had a reeeealy huge pair of bronze ones!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad props to the Kaptain.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two propellers are valued at approximately 39 million rubles, or just over $522,513 at the rate of exchange at the time of writing.

Simpsons - Russia at olympic committee
Youtube IYD9xu92zSg
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Mad props to the Kaptain.


Take your damn funny vote and off to gulag with you.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You've lost another propeller?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With that kind of money he could afford to live Montana...probably even marry a round American woman and raise rabbits.
 
