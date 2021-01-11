 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   And then there were six   (local10.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Miami, Florida Keys, Key Biscayne, Florida, Florida, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, National Park Service, Cape Florida Light, News reporter Parker Branton  
•       •       •

733 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 11:53 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's too bad they couldn't find enough water in time.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Imagine if sluts lived there?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Imagine if sluts lived there?


Haven't been to a Big 10 campus on the weekend?

/do notice my comment is gender neutral
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.