(Some Guy)   RIP to the world's oldest brewery employee. A 100 year old WW2 veteran and long time case tray folder for Union Craft in Baltimore   (unioncraftbrewing.com) divider line
UberNeuman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We docked him half-day for not showing up Monday.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
R.I.P. good sir.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Truly he was an honorary Farker.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
National Bohemian Beer "Natty Boh" Commercials Part 1
Youtube e3gJgnsQYEM
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He wasn't the hero we needed, he was the one we didn't deserve.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was gonna make a joke about this country being so farked up that a WW2 veteran felt he had to go out and get a job. But then I realized he's the owner's grandfather and it all made sense.

/Carry on
 
