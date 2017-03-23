 Skip to content
 
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Not even the gorillas are safe   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He knew what was coming.

He tried to save us.

We failed him.

Dicks out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
when wintertime rolls around, the gorillas simply freeze covid to death
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gates' nanovaccine-bots are already reporting that Jeff Bezos is planning on canceling the Gorilla channel as the Coup De Grâce
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Biological weapons are fair game in gorilla warfare.
 
DastardlyDude98
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Donkey Kong is turning 40 this year, let's just hope he makes it to 41.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder what exactly the keepers are spending their time on while no tourists are gawking at the gorillas.

Are they just hanging out with the gorillas, close enough and long enough to give them Covid?  Wtf.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All right, who farked a gorilla?  And what was the gorilla's fark handle?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Makes me wonder what exactly the keepers are spending their time on while no tourists are gawking at the gorillas.

Are they just hanging out with the gorillas, close enough and long enough to give them Covid?  Wtf.


Gorillas are really big social animals and are known to be playful with their handlers.

That said, you do not want to be a stranger hanging out with them on their pen, and you want to be aware of their mood if you are ever close to them and be real careful with body language.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You wanna put a mask on a gorilla? I'd rather try to get some one on the F-250 owner who thinks it's his freedoms
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What do you get when you cross human DNA and gorilla DNA? Kicked out of the zoo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gorilla is a derogatory name. They prefer to be called jar heads.

/sorry
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Makes me wonder what exactly the keepers are spending their time on while no tourists are gawking at the gorillas.

Are they just hanging out with the gorillas, close enough and long enough to give them Covid?  Wtf.


There's a fair amount of 'rilla/human interaction with caretakers, even without freaky shiat.  All it'd take is one cough or something.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Take your stinking virus off me, you damn dirty human.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somebody alert Homolka.  How is he supposed to find Solomon's mines if all the gorillas have covid19?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No Self Respecting Gorilla Drinks Corona!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They don't social distance... they don't wear masks... and they don't recognize Biden as President. What'd ya expect?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You wanna put a mask on a gorilla? I'd rather try to get some one on the F-250 owner who thinks it's his freedoms


For the record, I'm drive an F250 and I wear a mask every time I go to a public place
But hey, stereotypes, right?
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: All right, who farked a gorilla?


We were warned.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.redbull.comView Full Size
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
