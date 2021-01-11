 Skip to content
 
(NBC DFW)   This isn't one of the ways to dispose of a Christmas tree   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every G-D year.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't drink enough and stay awake until I thought this might be a good idea.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's quite stupid. Much worse than I expected.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't even cut the branches off?
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.

Came to the thread expecting butt stuff. This was even dumber.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the dog drink all the water and then let gramps with his cigars in the room.
 
quietjay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just eat it.

How to Eat Your Christmas Tree: Delicious, innovative recipes for cooking with trees
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the top of the tree was in the fire, so the flames traveled down the tree and out of the fireplace, officials said.

The trick is to just put the top part into the fire, and slowly push it in as the front turns to ash. Trust me, I'm from the internet.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes it is, subby. In fact, it can be a quite effective one, without intervention from the fire department.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yule Log. You're doing it wrong.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My CSB: I cut my Christmas tree apart and slowly stuck the branches into the gas-fired (starter) fireplace one at a time. Lots of fun to watch the stuff smoke and burn. After about 45 minutes of this, I went outside and realized the inversion layer over Anaheim,CA had actually forced the smoke down to ground level! I could not even see my neighbor across the street! You can bet I slammed the gas off and prayed the fire department did not show up. Surprisingly, nobody said a thing to me.
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Christmas Tree Scene 16 9.flv
Youtube 9_vFAs3UGWw
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even my cat rolled her eyes when she saw this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you cut it up small enough you probably could
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you guys get the same ad at the bottom with the hands?

/rawr
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person that did this probably just got back from DC.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually just drag the tree to a neighbor's front yard and set it on fire there.  Works out much better that way.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey kids ! Come see what uncle clarks done to the house!"
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention: You should not burn pine in your fire place it creates creosote that can cause chimney fires. The pine tar is what causes it.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess owning and using a fireplace doesn't teach you to cut up logs to the proper size for the fire box.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupid, it literally burns.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We burn ours.

In a fire pit.

Outside.

Y'know.  Like normal people would burn a Christmas tree.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my younger, just as stupid, days, my friends and I would walk the neighborhood collecting the trees set out for Monday trash collection. There was a pond at the end of our block, and we stacked up dozens of dried out Christmas trees in the middle of it. Then we lit one and ran like hell to a safe distance to watch the torch. It is quite a sight to see how fast dried out wood filled with softwood resin will burn. Within seconds, that entire pile was in flames, eventually burning a hole in the ice.
We convinced our parents to be early adopters of artificial Christmas trees, in the late 60s. Back in the times when the lights for those trees was 120V candelabra bulbs that got real hot, especially if they were left on overnight.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Attention: You should not burn pine in your fire place it creates creosote that can cause chimney fires. The pine tar is what causes it.


Never mind. I looked it up to post an article about it and discovered its not as big a deal as the myths about itnsay it is.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: We burn ours.

In a fire pit.

Outside.

Y'know.  Like normal people would burn a Christmas tree.


What we did as kids was to set up the tree outside normally, and then put garbage around it wrapped in newspapers.

We wrote out the words to the "Christmas tree, O' Christmas tree!" song, but written and pronounced backwards and then danced around it in a circle, backwards, as it burned.

Or at least, we did that once...until our parents heard about it and we all ended up in counseling with the pastor for "demonic influence". Parents just don't know how to have fun.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Every G-D year.


Seriously? This happens a lot?

How do these people remember to breathe? It cannot be that they've signs so urging posted about the house as I very much doubt they're literate.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this person saw it done on a cartoon and was like, "Seems legit."
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've never seen a dry Christmas tree burn those farkers explode.

Dad was in the insurance biz and I remember him ranting about this very thing.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that looks like it almost worked.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Only the top of the tree was in the fire, so the flames traveled down the tree and out of the fireplace, officials said.

The trick is to just put the top part into the fire, and slowly push it in as the front turns to ash. Trust me, I'm from the internet.


My mom tried this with a big ass log like 4 times bigger than the fireplace and too wide to fit in. I went over and was like WTF mom? She had been beating it in with a sledge hammer.
It was one of those old metal fireplaces that stuck out that you could, in theory, cook on.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We just drag ours down to the end of the driveway, and within a few days the town picks it up.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image 202x249]


Good.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Only the top of the tree was in the fire, so the flames traveled down the tree and out of the fireplace, officials said.

oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a friend who saves his every year then lights it on fire at his 4th of July party.  It's pretty impressive how fast it burns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One year the boss told me to get rid of the Christmas Tree. Needles were coming off all over the place. Took it out to the parking lot. Used a lighter, POOF, gone. Scared the crap out of me.
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

offacue: I couldn't drink enough and stay awake until I thought this might be a good idea.


Yeah, they didn't mention the time of day but I'm betting this was an early morning call to the fire department.
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snert.

That photo made me shoot some of my adult beverage up my nose.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Take them to the lake. The fishermen will drop them off the edge of the dock to make a habitat for fish.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How did this not burn down the house? If you take a branch off a ~5-6 week old Christmas tree and throw it in the fireplace it'll burn like it's made of pure gasoline. Can't believe this bold strategy didn't result in an instant "this is fine"-type room full of fire.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: Tchernobog: We burn ours.

In a fire pit.

Outside.

Y'know.  Like normal people would burn a Christmas tree.

What we did as kids was to set up the tree outside normally, and then put garbage around it wrapped in newspapers.

We wrote out the words to the "Christmas tree, O' Christmas tree!" song, but written and pronounced backwards and then danced around it in a circle, backwards, as it burned.

Or at least, we did that once...until our parents heard about it and we all ended up in counseling with the pastor for "demonic influence". Parents just don't know how to have fun.


My hometown held a bonfire for people to burn their trees. Free coffee/cocoa/hot cider and pretty light and warmth.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They probably didn't use enough gasoline. Typical rookie mistake.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If you cut it up small enough you probably could


Whose got time for that?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It actaully would have worked if he bothered to cut it into small managable pieces.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thosw: Take them to the lake. The fishermen will drop them off the edge of the dock to make a habitat for fish.


The local fishing club uses them to mark safe areas of ice for the ice fishers
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thosw: Take them to the lake. The fishermen will drop them off the edge of the dock to make a habitat for fish.


Plus you are not putting all the carbon back into the air that the tree spent years trying to remove
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: Thosw: Take them to the lake. The fishermen will drop them off the edge of the dock to make a habitat for fish.

The local fishing club uses them to mark safe areas of ice for the ice fishers


Yep, marking the ice roads on Winnebago
 
