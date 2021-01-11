 Skip to content
 
(CTV News) Finally your dreams of doing anything in church can be done here. Only $800K. Cemetery and ghosts included
28
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, with that much open space on the main floor I wouldn't have to take my garbage for really long time!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, what's goin' on in this thread?

cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Churches are easy to come by these days.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Churches are easy to come by these days.


That's sad but probably true
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Without the act being one of desecration and the risk of being caught in flagrante delicto on the marbled altar with the candles burning, the idea wouldn't appeal so strongly to many.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: TheHighlandHowler: Churches are easy to come by these days.

That's sad but probably true


It is?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Wow, with that much open space on the main floor I wouldn't have to take my garbage for really long time!


You can have anything you want at Alice's Restaurant.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It seems the Almighty has begun to wonder whether His house needs quite so many mansions.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Iamos: Wow, with that much open space on the main floor I wouldn't have to take my garbage for really long time!

You can have anything you want at Alice's Restaurant.


Well, excepting Alice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get a lot of visitors in that area travelling for business. Section that building off into AirBnB suites, provide decent wifi and the place will pay for itself.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm house hunting. Sadly wrong direction for me or I'd legit consider it, though it'll go for more probably.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving dinner that can't be beat!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heating costs probably SUUUUUCk...If there is a wood burner in the basement, that would help, but
that much air space, with high ceilings where it's that cold..ouch..
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local friend bought a "retired" church for his woodworking business.

The "sanctuary" is now the paint booth.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A slightly more informative article.

Waldemar is a ghost town in what is now the township of Amaranth, ON, an hour's drive northwest of Toronto. The Presbyterian Church closed twenty-five years ago and has been a private residence since then.
 
Error 482
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope whoever buys it takes some inspiration from the Moon Mansion in Dallas. That was also an old church, bought by an artist who then rented out sections of it, and it became a sort of art commune. Lots of random art of various types from people who lived or had lived there. Cool people. And truly epic Christmas parties.

I had a friend who lived across the street for a while. Really regret that I only made it to one of the Christmas parties, but the one I did go to was a blast.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would go crazy fidgeting, giggling and chewing gum.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have a lot of fun with Halloween, although it doesn't seem like anyone in that town would come knocking at your door.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChicagoKev: Local friend bought a "retired" church for his woodworking business.

The "sanctuary" is now the paint booth.


They tend to make great recording studios, as well.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The $799,900 price tag for the home might entice people who are frustrated by Toronto's soaring real estate market and are ready to move out of the city.

WTF? Is $800K cheap in Toronto?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think I'd prefer the one recently converted from a jail. Less judgemental...
 
azxj
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Friend of mine is in the middle of converting an old church in New Jersey and is living in it.  One of the problems she's run into is that there were next to no electrical outlets in it.  But it looks amazing and she's doing a great job!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Alaskan Yoda: Iamos: Wow, with that much open space on the main floor I wouldn't have to take my garbage for really long time!

You can have anything you want at Alice's Restaurant.

Well, excepting Alice.


I was there and that's not a true statement.

/wait, you believed me?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The $799,900 price tag for the home might entice people who are frustrated by Toronto's soaring real estate market and are ready to move out of the city.

WTF? Is $800K cheap in Toronto?


Detached houses start at 1 million in Toronto.

If downtown, even more, such as 1.8 million dollar shacks. https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/th​is-tiny-t​oronto-house-just-sold-for-800k-over-a​sking-1.5072243
 
slantsix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The $799,900 price tag for the home might entice people who are frustrated by Toronto's soaring real estate market and are ready to move out of the city.

WTF? Is $800K cheap in Toronto?


Yep. Quite. You won't find any places close to the city centre at that price, that's for sure.
A friend bought one half of a duplex in Little Italy last year and it cost him $1M.
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Detached houses start at 1 million in Toronto.

If downtown, even more, such as 1.8 million dollar shacks. https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/thi​s-tiny-toronto-house-just-sold-for-800​k-over-asking-1.5072243


I used to live on that street in the early 2000s!

BTW at the bottom of that article, it says the average home sale nationally across Canada is almost $600k.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

slantsix: bigbadideasinaction: Detached houses start at 1 million in Toronto.

If downtown, even more, such as 1.8 million dollar shacks. https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/thi​s-tiny-toronto-house-just-sold-for-800​k-over-asking-1.5072243

I used to live on that street in the early 2000s!

BTW at the bottom of that article, it says the average home sale nationally across Canada is almost $600k.


Yep, Toronto saw the 2008 crash, said "that's nice" and prices just kept going up. I have a detached house in the city limits and there are realtors circling like vultures.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everyone relax. That's like 80k American.
 
