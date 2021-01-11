 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News) Think your day could get any better? Followup: "overzealous staffer and/or intern"
Well, this could be interesting.
 
Huh?
 
Wat.
 
What is this?
 
It's fakey.
 
Another WTF thrown on the pile.
 
It's hosted on the official state.gov site, so yeah. WTF
 
Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:43:05.

Don't give us hope
 
Has to be a hack.
 
Hell, when Nixon resigned it was via letter to Kissinger, his Sec of State
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The time changes on refreshes . . .
 
Another round of dick sucking?
 
At first I thought the 3 stars on the top was like his Amazon product review and then I'm like "not unless it is 3 stars out of 100." Then I gave it more thought and realized that even 3/100 was too high of a review for that anus mouthed vagina necked orange stain on humanity.
 
OH SNAP
HE IS CHICKEN SHIATTING OUT!
 
Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:48:56

I get a different time :)
 
I have used different browsers and get different times. I screenshot it just in case for posterity, but I doubt it.
 
Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:06.
 
Yeah, too bad they couldn't have frozen the clock.
 
I seriously doubt it.
 
If something is going to happen I would think it would leak beforehand, its not like the tRump administration has been anything close to leak proof before this.
 
Trump is a big enough asshole he could have had this done just to troll Pence.
 
Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.

Time keeps changing.

Also, why would the Dept of State have a bio for POTUS?

Disgruntled employee, perhaps?
 
His Presser was scheduled for 13:30EST but was postponed.  This could have been done expecting he had already made the announcement.

Unfortunately, I refuse to believe he has the capability of walking away before he has pardoned himself and his family.
 
Trump's name doesn't appear in the list of biographies on the Department of State website where this appears:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So yeah, I'm guessing it's a hack to add an "unofficial" biography.  I'd love it to be true, but doubt it is, to put it mildly.
 
He's still POTUS for life, and the fake hoax witch hunt election results were stolen and fraudulent, but also completely accurate in every state he won.

He's going to get dragged out.
 
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Thats what I am getting as well
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.
 
I curious about the "January 20, 2017" date at the top
 
The time keeps changing, but not by a whole lot.  Maybe there was some confusion as to when he actually signed the resignation letter, if at all?

Also, it IS customary for POTUS to submit their resignation to the SoS, and not VPOTUS.

Hmmmm
 
That was the date of Trump's inauguration.
 
Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:45:10.

Time doesn't change for me when I refresh, but yeah...seems unlikely, and so far none of the breaking news on TV has hinted at it.
 
Wonder if its a test to see the speed of disinformation?
 
This leak is almost as dumb as getting fired and finding out from a tweet.
 
Buzzfeed says it was a disgruntled staffer.  Now that's it's been all over Twitter, I'm surprised it's still up (at least for me it is--I do get a different time when I refresh it now, though).
 
I just got:

We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
Please try again in a few moments.
Reference ID:
 
Ahh, yep, me too.  They finally beat the password out of the web intern, I guess.
 
Bummer. I was really hoping.
 
if it was 25th VP and SOtH would have been immediately notified.

and the Pentagon/ DoD needs to know at all times who the CINC is, so minus a statement from the JCS it's sadly bogus.

but good for a laugh.
 
.....on the other hand, Twitter has confirmation that Marine One (the helos) is circling Pence's residence.

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K Pence residence.
 
* puts aside a few bucks for a soon to be fired staffer's Gofundme*
 
Well know for sure later tonight. Cross your fingers farkers.
 
an investigation into the matter could be a challenge, considering how many people have administrative access to the content management system used for the State Department's official website.


So apparently everyone is using the same name and password.  It would be no challenge with the bare minimum of operational security, like giving each admin a separate login.
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Source: @torriangray
 
They seem to be rotating:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wait. This is just a ruse to use the people of the internet, like us, to launch a denial of service attack. Which is probably also  facilitating a whole other thing.
 
Glorious.
 
There is some curious shiat going on though:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
If you've got the time, we've got the beer.
 
