 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   China reveals real-life Snowpiercer train because it's 2021 and I don't know anything anymore   (cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: Cool, Shinkansen, new high-speed bullet train, Shanghai, Transrapid, China State Railway Group, AF-G train, Temperature, Shanghai Pudong International Airport  
•       •       •

1843 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 6:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The CR400AF-G train,... is part of the Fuxing series of high-speed electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains

And if it derails you're well and truly fuxed
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least china has high speed rail.
 
jeff3141
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That train looks fuxing awesome.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is losing.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a fuxing fast train
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember when americans used to invent things, and not just things that sell people's data
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: remember when americans used to invent things, and not just things that sell people's data


I don't know how else you expect people's data to get sold unless we make something to do it.  The data doesn't just sell itself, you know.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why are they wasting money on cold weather trains?
they should be working on underwater trains.  thats where we're heading.
in 50 years there won't be any cold weather left.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CR400AF-G train, which can operate at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour (217 mph)...

The [Japanese] N700S can run up to 360 kilometers per hour...

We have the Hyperloop which has reached speeds up to 80 kph on a 400 meter test track.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd advise not eating anything from the dining car.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: why are they wasting money on cold weather trains?
they should be working on underwater trains.  thats where we're heading.


I don't think a triain made of graphite and glitter is going to hold up very long under water.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will we get to find out what people tastes like?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The CR400AF-G train,... is part of the Fuxing series of high-speed electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains

And if it derails you're well and truly fuxed


Is there a chance the track could bend?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

X-Geek: oopsboom: why are they wasting money on cold weather trains?
they should be working on underwater trains.  thats where we're heading.

I don't think a triain made of graphite and glitter is going to hold up very long under water.


But it would certainly be
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: whither_apophis: The CR400AF-G train,... is part of the Fuxing series of high-speed electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains

And if it derails you're well and truly fuxed

Is there a chance the track could bend?


Not on your life, my Dragon friend.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: We have the Hyperloop which has reached speeds up to 80 kph on a 400 meter test track.


Why is the hyperloop slower than the Harleyloop from way back when?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this week in India...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the rank and file working class folks will still ride trains where the toilet is a hole in the floor.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why can't America have nice things too?

Oh, right...
 
camarugala
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What happens if the engine stops?
We all freeze and die.
But will it stop, oh will it stop? No, no.
Can you tell us why?
The engine is eternal. Yes!
The engine is forever. Yes!
Rumble, rumble. Rattle, rattle.
Who is the reason why? Wilford!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

camarugala: What happens if the engine stops?
We all freeze and die.
But will it stop, oh will it stop? No, no.
Can you tell us why?
The engine is eternal. Yes!
The engine is forever. Yes!
Rumble, rumble. Rattle, rattle.
Who is the reason why? Wilford!


I'd never heard of the movie until some Farker mentioned it a couple of months ago. What a fabulous movie. The school scene is a classic.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The CR400AF-G train, which can operate at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour (217 mph)...

The [Japanese] N700S can run up to 360 kilometers per hour...

We have the Hyperloop which has reached speeds up to 80 kph on a 400 meter test track.


You misspelled "Hyperdupe"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
North America hates trains unless its for frieght shipments.
Planes are by far faster for long distance travelling and we've been told since the 1950s that personal car are the way to go unless you're a filthy European Socialist.
America still uses Diamond Switches, which sure as hell are not any version of high speed train friendly.
Canada is just as bad as America for High Speed trains so its not like we can talk shiat.
99.9% of Canada is undeveloped wilderness and the last thing you want is to have a train smoke a moose in the actual middle of farking nowhere while travelling at 300kmph.
It won't end well for anyone.
Also, I'd like to see how the train handles 2-10 feet of snow on average from storms that it would encounter on its travels through Canada.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

oopsboom: why are they wasting money on cold weather trains?
they should be working on underwater trains.  thats where we're heading.
in 50 years there won't be any cold weather left.


Siberia will be looking pretty inviting
 
Uzzah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I don't think a triain made of graphite and glitter is going to hold up very long under water.


It's going to be under there for less than 90 minutes from New York to Paris.

/and there will be spandex life jackets.  One for everyone.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.



China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SansNeural: jaytkay: The CR400AF-G train, which can operate at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour (217 mph)...

The [Japanese] N700S can run up to 360 kilometers per hour...

We have the Hyperloop which has reached speeds up to 80 kph on a 400 meter test track.

You misspelled "Hyperdupe"


we tried to depressurize the tunnel, but it keeps refilling with smug!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.


China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]


its amazing what you can build when you're willing to execute anyone who says the propaganda photos are fake
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Wanderlusting: dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.


China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

its amazing what you can build when you're willing to execute anyone who says the propaganda photos are fake


You seem to be confusing China with North Korea. I can see how you would make that mistake easily though. They do all have "those" eyes.

:wank.gif:
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When it got that cold in Chicago they just set the tracks afire:
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size

Of course the trains in Chicago go a lot slower than the one in the article.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

X-Geek: oopsboom: why are they wasting money on cold weather trains?
they should be working on underwater trains.  thats where we're heading.

I don't think a triain made of graphite and glitter is going to hold up very long under water.


90 minutes from NY to Paris though.

/the fix is in
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fsbilly: America is losing.


Hey now. We're getting a high speed train here in CA... one day...
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: oopsboom: Wanderlusting: dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.


China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

its amazing what you can build when you're willing to execute anyone who says the propaganda photos are fake

You seem to be confusing China with North Korea. I can see how you would make that mistake easily though. They do all have "those" eyes.

:wank.gif:


Right.... because this is just a Hilton, not a detention camp for Muslims or other religious "extremists". And they weren't making doctors who were reporting on the Corona virus disappear...and Hell is just a sauna.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: oopsboom: Wanderlusting: dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.


China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

its amazing what you can build when you're willing to execute anyone who says the propaganda photos are fake

You seem to be confusing China with North Korea. I can see how you would make that mistake easily though. They do all have "those" eyes.

:wank.gif:


Wow. Good job somehow bringing in racism and personal attacks.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: oopsboom: Wanderlusting: dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.


China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

its amazing what you can build when you're willing to execute anyone who says the propaganda photos are fake

You seem to be confusing China with North Korea. I can see how you would make that mistake easily though. They do all have "those" eyes.

:wank.gif:


My first ride on a real passenger train (not a subway/metro) was in around 1994 from Liuzhou to Guilin and though I enjoyed the ride, it was just a plain old train.  I've not been back to China since Dec 1999, but my wife and kids have.  And they got to ride bullet trains between Beijing and Tianjin - about a 45 minute ride.  Shoot, I've spent that much time stuck in Beijing traffic 2 kilometers from my hotel.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can you BYOB on them?
/That's the real question.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why can't America have nice things too?

Oh, right...


We do, and we're the envy of the world for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can you BYOB on them?
/That's the real question.


Nnnno.  THEY provide the bullets.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can you BYOB on them?
/That's the real question.


Brew your own beer?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: remember when americans used to invent things, and not just things that sell people's data


We still do!  We have the best and most guns in the world, so we can shoot ourselves better than anyone else.
 
byteme4321
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: drjekel_mrhyde: Can you BYOB on them?
/That's the real question.

Brew your own beer?


Bring your own boxcar
 
The Repeated Meme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: dbaggins: According to the China State Railway Group, 1,036 Fuxing bullet trains have been put into operation since 2017, when the series first launched.


WTF??   over 100 bullet trains in just 4 years?  So much for our own Infrastructure Week.


China has built nearly 39,000km of high speed rail in the last decade - over 3000km just last year. Was able to travel last year and it was - well, incredible. Wish we had that here in the states.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Travel last year? As in just go over to visit?

Border closed to foreigners (non-green card holders) in March.

So you decided to go to China pre-March, when most of the country was in lockdown, during the start of a pandemic?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: When it got that cold in Chicago they just set the tracks afire:
[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]
Of course the trains in Chicago go a lot slower than the one in the article.


fire snakes are good fun. smell like death though
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile here in Ottawa, Canada, our light rail fails the moment a snowflake makes contact with the tracks.  Heck it fails even without the snow flakes.  It just fails, like the failure it is.

/soo glad I don't have to rely on the POS
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fsbilly: America is losing.

.
Yup. Probably has more to do with China not having any of those private property or eminent domain scum yuppies or lawyers to deal with.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.