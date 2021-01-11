 Skip to content
(CNN) Parasite found in undercooked meat could give people brain cancer, but that's still better than suffering through a well done filet
•       •       •

8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!


You are worse than Hitler. How dare you, Sir. Medium well? Would Sir perhaps care for some catsup sauce?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!


No, I insist you judge my manliness based on my desire to eat rubbery, cold, gelatinous blood from the center of what would have otherwise been an amazing steak.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if artemisinin helps.  That shiat is a wonder drug when it comes to parasites and many cancers.
 
germ78
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In other news, Undercooked Meat is a front runner for Best Picture.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!


Yeah we know your Mom told you, she gave you that Fark handle too didn't she.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: 8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!

No, I insist you judge my manliness based on my desire to eat rubbery, cold, gelatinous blood from the center of what would have otherwise been an amazing steak.


img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can let my rare hamburgers out of my cold,dead hands.

/I should probably seek out a proper butcher so I get my ground from an individual cow.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In America, this wouldn't get immediately sent back...

foodsafetynews.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!


Medium Rare. With even color from edge to edge, with a jet black sear.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sous vide cook 130 degrees, seared over lump charcoal. Mashed and crescent roll on the side.
NY strip, cut to 2". $8/lb on sale.
 
robv83
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well one health issue the president won't get. farker.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: In America, this wouldn't get immediately sent back...

[foodsafetynews.com image 406x270]


Reminds me of a lady I met in the U.K. for some reason. Now I'm hor ... hungry
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robv83: Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.


Are you saying I have to over cook my cat?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robv83: Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.


I hear in China it's both.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You get more types of cancer from browned, fried, and grilled foods. But that ain't gonna stop me.

/from my cold dead fork
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like to waterbath my steaks to the appropriate level of "doneness" and then sear them quickly to seal in the juicy bits. Serve after a brief rest under tinfoil to let the temperature even out.

/don't buy ribeyes at costco
//they fall apart before you can sear them
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


Well, only if you put them near your puckered, red butthole.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robv83: Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.


No shiat.  WHO DO YOU THINK FUNDED THE STUD--

*CARRIER LOST*
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cook well your meat
the hospital shan't be need.
Eat it underdone
The coroner marks another one.

/ just pulled this outta my ass.
//I like steaks medium to med well, burgers well done.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't this only a US problem?  Here in the first world (Oz), we have quality standards all through the meatification process.  Makes food a bit more expensive, but I get rare steak without disease and feces.
 
robv83
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: robv83: Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.

Are you saying I have to over cook my cat?


Why yes... That is exactly what I am saying...
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My hoity-toity hotel doesn't have a kitchenette,
will charge you an arm and a leg for this
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

Well, only if you put them near your puckered, red butthole.


How else are you going to get pot-ass-ium?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: robv83: Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.

Are you saying I have to over cook my cat?


I always imagined cat would taste like Steak-Umms
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


There's always cancer in the banana standard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This thread is trying really hard to make me a vegetarian.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

Well, only if you put them near your puckered, red butthole.

How else are you going to get pot-ass-ium?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: robv83: Most people catch Toxoplasma gondii from their pet cats.
Not from un-burned meats.

Are you saying I have to over cook my cat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

Well, only if you put them near your puckered, red butthole.

How else are you going to get pot-ass-ium?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 300x308] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Fark user image image 302x200]

My hoity-toity hotel doesn't have a kitchenette,
will charge you an arm and a leg for this


Proper steak tartare is a wonderful thing. THAT is breakfast that hasn't hit the griddle yet.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Isn't this only a US problem?  Here in the first world (Oz), we have quality standards all through the meatification process.  Makes food a bit more expensive, but I get rare steak without disease and feces.


perhaps, but do you fools still keep pet cats?

then enjoy your Toxoplasma gondii. as said above, that's what people actually get it from, and yet humans still let the little murder machines shiat in their homes, sleep in their beds.......
 
hershy799
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: In America, this wouldn't get immediately sent back...

[foodsafetynews.com image 406x270]


I'd send that back. Steak is medium-rare at warmest. Hamburger is medium at coolest.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

There's always cancer in the banana standard.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldJames: 8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!

Medium Rare. With even color from edge to edge, with a jet black sear.
[Fark user image 480x640]

Sous vide cook 130 degrees, seared over lump charcoal. Mashed and crescent roll on the side.
NY strip, cut to 2". $8/lb on sale.


Cast Iron.    Only way to blast the exterior into Maillard perfection while maintaining a cool center.
The best blondes on TV aren't on Fox
How to Make the Ultimate Cast-Iron Steak with Herb Butter
Youtube pqIwp0ihfgQ
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey it's the parasite that make better soccer teams. It's just wrapped up in a different package. Cool!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

luna1580: Dave2042: Isn't this only a US problem?  Here in the first world (Oz), we have quality standards all through the meatification process.  Makes food a bit more expensive, but I get rare steak without disease and feces.

perhaps, but do you fools still keep pet cats?

then enjoy your Toxoplasma gondii. as said above, that's what people actually get it from, and yet humans still let the little murder machines shiat in their homes, sleep in their beds.......


Biological warfare...I always suspected that cats didn't abide by the Geneva Convention.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: OldJames: 8 inches: Medium Well is the best way to eat a steak, there can be no discussion.

/I said NO DISCUSSION!

Medium Rare. With even color from edge to edge, with a jet black sear.
[Fark user image 480x640]

Sous vide cook 130 degrees, seared over lump charcoal. Mashed and crescent roll on the side.
NY strip, cut to 2". $8/lb on sale.

Cast Iron.    Only way to blast the exterior into Maillard perfection while maintaining a cool center.
The best blondes on TV aren't on Fox
[YouTube video: How to Make the Ultimate Cast-Iron Steak with Herb Butter]


Heavy early 1900's cast iron preheated in the oven at 500 degrees.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: WelldeadLink: cowgirl toffee: I KNEW bananas caused cancer!

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

There's always cancer in the banana standard.

[i.pinimg.com image 750x693]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the 1st world T. gondii is mainly transmitted via cat poop. So the sensationalist headline should actually be:

IS YOUR CAT GIVING YOU BRAIN TUMORS?!?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: luna1580: Dave2042: Isn't this only a US problem?  Here in the first world (Oz), we have quality standards all through the meatification process.  Makes food a bit more expensive, but I get rare steak without disease and feces.

perhaps, but do you fools still keep pet cats?

then enjoy your Toxoplasma gondii. as said above, that's what people actually get it from, and yet humans still let the little murder machines shiat in their homes, sleep in their beds.......

Biological warfare...I always suspected that cats didn't abide by the Geneva Convention.


Well... take kitty licking off of the list.  (  ._.)

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

I'll wait to hear what Big Meat has to say about this. Get it straight from the horse's mouth.
 
