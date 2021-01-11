 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Sapporo municipal airport to raise its profile by (a) lengthening runway to permit more flights (b) adding better links to subway (c) renaming itself for virtual anime idol Hatsune Miku (d) all of the above   (soranews24.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beer owns a runway?! Is there anything it can't do?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Makes sense. Do two mundane but vital improvements alongside a publicity stunt.  You can only do so many attention grabbing things before it just becomes background noise, make sure you can retain the new customers.
 
