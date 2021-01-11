 Skip to content
(Twitter) NUTS, it's still real to me (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(snicker)
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a widow would ever admit that to a journalist.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe the wife.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude farking tasered his own balls and gave himself a heart attack. The denial was only about where he was and what he was doing, and on that I don't believe her one bit.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
maybe the EMTs defibrillated his balls.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aww, man.

I loved thinking about tour guides in the year 2254 showing visitors the haunted painting of Tip O'Neil:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And explaining how:

"During the insurrection of 2021, [nameless asshat whose only contribution to life will be to serve as a warning to others] executed himself via the Electric Pair as he attempted to steal this work.

"It is said that anyone who attempts to remove this image will meet a similar fate, and so Mr. O'Neil's gaze remains fixed here to this day."

/ rats
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: maybe the EMTs defibrillated his balls.


Go on ...
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mofa: fluffy_pope: maybe the EMTs defibrillated his balls.

Go on ...


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Release the medical examiner reports.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wejash: Release the medical examiner reports.


We want to see the long-form death certificate!
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I stand by my "Ow My Balls" pic that I posted in the original thread
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't snoops get bought out by a corporation and is no longer actually as integrified as they once were originally
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe his heart just wasn't in it.
 
ecor1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Didn't snoops get bought out by a corporation and is no longer actually as integrified as they once were originally


I dunno about the buy out but a large part of the original snopes was essentially being run by the dudes wife, and imo went downhill after she left him and quit snopes.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This gif is so flexible...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Maybe his heart just wasn't in it.


He'd have some hugely oversized balls if it was.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ecor1: waxbeans: Didn't snoops get bought out by a corporation and is no longer actually as integrified as they once were originally

I dunno about the buy out but a large part of the original snopes was essentially being run by the dudes wife, and imo went downhill after she left him and quit snopes.


Maybe I was thinking about straight dope
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Dude farking tasered his own balls and gave himself a heart attack. The denial was only about where he was and what he was doing, and on that I don't believe her one bit.


I kind of want to believe, but TFA links to a NY Times account that matches what his wife is saying.

"Four people lost their lives during the melee in Washington on Wednesday. One of them was Kevin D. Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala., who collapsed as he stood among a sea of Trump supporters on the west side of the U.S. Capitol.
Mr. Greeson had been talking to his wife on his phone when he fell to the sidewalk. A New York Times reporter watched as emergency personnel rushed to help, furiously performing chest compressions, but were unable to revive him."
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shock to the nards and you're to blame
You give MAGA a bad name
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: AdmirableSnackbar: Dude farking tasered his own balls and gave himself a heart attack. The denial was only about where he was and what he was doing, and on that I don't believe her one bit.

I kind of want to believe, but TFA links to a NY Times account that matches what his wife is saying.

"Four people lost their lives during the melee in Washington on Wednesday. One of them was Kevin D. Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala., who collapsed as he stood among a sea of Trump supporters on the west side of the U.S. Capitol.
Mr. Greeson had been talking to his wife on his phone when he fell to the sidewalk. A New York Times reporter watched as emergency personnel rushed to help, furiously performing chest compressions, but were unable to revive him."


Sorry, it's cannon now. He collapsed because his taser went off, electrocuting his balls.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
savingcountrymusic.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are people here implying that an insurrectionist from Alabama with an embarrassing secret might not be 100% truthful??
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did his co-conspirators see him having a heart attack and taser him in the balls then to see if they could defibrillate him?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh too bad. Well that woman shot in the throat by the SS after repeated warnings she would be shot is still good Darwin in my book
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: This gif is so flexible...


[Fark user image image 257x387]


Unlike the guys heart valves and arteries?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: maybe the EMTs defibrillated his balls.


Is that normally an on the table option?
 
billygeek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: cowgirl toffee: Maybe his heart just wasn't in it.

He'd have some hugely oversized balls if it was.



?

data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Snopes spoke with Kristi Greeson, the wife of the late Kevin Greeson, who told us that there was no truth to the allegation that her husband's heart attack was the result of his accidentally tasing himself."

Someone at Snopes actually believes the wife would tell the truth if that was really how he died? I have too many bridges. Maybe they're looking to buy.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Release the coroner's report!
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm going to go ahead and keep 'believing' it, just because it's fun.

Unlike far-right cultists who choose to believe and commit felonies based on false narratives, I am in no way tied to this fact about some dude's stupidity, and I fully understand that it could be, and probably is, false.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it's liek the Reverse Mandela Effect:  we'll still always think, "wasn't he the guy that died from tasing his own balls?"

(or woudl that be regular Mandela Effect?)
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: wejash: Release the medical examiner reports.

We want to see the long-form death certificate!


The Wizard Of Oz _ She's Really Most Sincerely Dead
Youtube 4vFRB61xyls
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Oh too bad. Well that woman shot in the throat by the SS after repeated warnings she would be shot is still good Darwin in my book


There was the woman with the no steppy flag that got trampled, unless that got debunked.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Shock to the nards and you're to blame
You give MAGA a bad name


😆😆😆😆😆🦅
 
