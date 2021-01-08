 Skip to content
(Twitter) Here come the COVID cases from the Dumbest Insurrection (twitter.com)
    Sad  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Indirect assassination through induced biological warfare, nice.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess thier back up plan to kill democrats is starting out better then the riot.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the back up plan worked as intended.  If physical violence doesn't work, insist on biological terrorism.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope this puts paid to the notion that Republicans in Congress don't really believe this dumb antimask bullshiat.

They absolutely believe it and demonstrated that while hiding from their fellow antimaskers.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I say criminal charges for those who went maskless and exposed her.

/or a whack with a big stick
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1348686673085931520&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F11085564%2FHere-come-COVI​D-cases-from-Dumbest-Insurrection&site​ScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVer​sion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550​px]


It would be nice if she could sue those (ir)responsible in civil court. I hope she makes a full recovery.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bthom37: I hope this puts paid to the notion that Republicans in Congress don't really believe this dumb antimask bullshiat.

They absolutely believe it and demonstrated that while hiding from their fellow antimaskers.


"But that one mayor from California went to eat at a restaurant, so I guess I don't have to follow orders either!!" -People who are regularly dying, for some reason
 
Bungles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bthom37: I hope this puts paid to the notion that Republicans in Congress don't really believe this dumb antimask bullshiat.

They absolutely believe it and demonstrated that while hiding from their fellow antimaskers.



I think the anti-mask senators don't actually believe it, and it's entirely performative.

The House however, is filled with dozens of slackjawed cum-weasels, who likely do believe that nonsense.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: I say criminal charges for those who went maskless and exposed her.

/or a whack with a big stick


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rep. Coleman is a 75-year-old cancer survivor. Remember that the next time you see the video of those smug Republican lawmakers refusing to put on masks. https://t.co/vWjlLCSNih

- Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) January 11, 2021
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They have so many rules about dress codes, behavior etc. Can't they force them to wear masks?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bungles: I think the anti-mask senators don't actually believe it, and it's entirely performative.


I still want to know why Nancy didn't call out the crippled guy for not wearing a mask during the vote. Were we supposed to have sympathy for him?

s7d2.scene7.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The morons on tape refusing to mask should be expelled from the House immediately.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Right. So now, just being forced to be in the vicinity of a GOPerson can be a bio-threat?
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnHall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

coyo: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1348686673085931520&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F11085564%2FHere-come-COVI​D-cases-from-Dumbest-Insurrection&site​ScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVer​sion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550​px]

It would be nice if she could sue those (ir)responsible in civil court. I hope she makes a full recovery.


I would think it is spectacularly difficult to prove where someone got COVID.
8.5.5
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And none of the motherfarkers she was holed up with will catch it because she had the decency to wear a mask.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably got it from the pregame orgies.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: I say criminal charges for those who went maskless and exposed her.

/or a whack with a big stick


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The eventual bodycount from 'rona infections spread at the Capitol insurrection on January 6th will likely exceed the death toll of 9/11. Obviously that really sucks for the people who were only doing their jobs and got caught up in the collateral damage. Its like The Onion wasn't joking when they wrote about ISIS/Al Queda just sitting back and watching the US destroy itself.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Guess thier back up plan to kill democrats is starting out better then the riot.


It is a novel strategy for retaking control of Congress.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bungles: I think the anti-mask senators don't actually believe it, and it's entirely performative.

I still want to know why Nancy didn't call out the crippled guy for not wearing a mask during the vote. Were we supposed to have sympathy for him?

[s7d2.scene7.com image 850x478]


No one should push Wheels here down the stairs.

I will shed no tears if he winds up rolling down them himself.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's probably too soon to show results, so don't relax.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bungles: I think the anti-mask senators don't actually believe it, and it's entirely performative.

I still want to know why Nancy didn't call out the crippled guy for not wearing a mask during the vote. Were we supposed to have sympathy for him?

[s7d2.scene7.com image 850x478]

No one should push Wheels here down the stairs.

I will shed no tears if he winds up rolling down them himself.


Ram a stick in his spokes.

But only because he is sitting on his ass so you can ram it up there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: And none of the motherfarkers she was holed up with will catch it because she had the decency to wear a mask.


The implication is that she got it from them.  Have to find a scapegoat.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image 522x720]



That almost looks real...I hope that it's real.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Congress going back in to hash out the remaining of the results after the rioters were cleared was a total risk.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am so shocked the combination of no mask and heavy breathing from running slash fear most likely means it spread far and wide.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Indirect assassination through induced biological warfare, nice.


There's a photo in the lockdown area if the anti-maskers. They have a wonderful smirk on their face as they refuse.

Criminal negligence is on the books for a reason. Use it.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: bthom37: I hope this puts paid to the notion that Republicans in Congress don't really believe this dumb antimask bullshiat.

They absolutely believe it and demonstrated that while hiding from their fellow antimaskers.

"But that one mayor governor from California went to eat at a restaurant, so I guess I don't have to follow orders either!!" -People who are regularly dying, for some reason


FTFY
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any word on how Luke Letlow's swearing in ceremony went yesterday? *cough*
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bungles: I think the anti-mask senators don't actually believe it, and it's entirely performative.

I still want to know why Nancy didn't call out the crippled guy for not wearing a mask during the vote. Were we supposed to have sympathy for him?

[s7d2.scene7.com image 850x478]


Wheelchair aside, that particular gentleman is an astonishing c*nt.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Out the little shiats by name.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: bthom37: I hope this puts paid to the notion that Republicans in Congress don't really believe this dumb antimask bullshiat.

They absolutely believe it and demonstrated that while hiding from their fellow antimaskers.

"But that one mayor from California went to eat at a restaurant, so I guess I don't have to follow orders either!!" -People who are regularly dying, for some reason


Its called "god's will". They died from god's will. A scapegoat for everything from the party of personal responsibility courtesy of a death cult.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: No one should push Wheels here down the stairs.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Farkin_Crazy: And none of the motherfarkers she was holed up with will catch it because she had the decency to wear a mask.

The implication is that she got it from them.  Have to find a scapegoat.


Yes, bravo, that's the "implication." That she caught it from one of the dozens of Republican sh*t heads who continue to refuse to wear a mask.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: There's a photo in the lockdown area if the anti-maskers. They have a wonderful smirk on their face as they refuse.


Theres video. The arrogant looks on their faces is disgusting...

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and California Rep. Doug LaMalfa were captured unmasked and gathered closely together. They all refused the masks.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here are some of the Republican sickos
Punchbowl Midday: January 8, 2021
Youtube 0aPbcbikNvw
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Farkin_Crazy: And none of the motherfarkers she was holed up with will catch it because she had the decency to wear a mask.

The implication is that she got it from them.  Have to find a scapegoat.


I said nothing of who she got it from.

My point was, she likely spared them if she's positive. They don't carry that responsibility gene.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WithinReason: joaquin closet: I say criminal charges for those who went maskless and exposed her.

/or a whack with a big stick

[Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


Getting a little sick of this naysaying, even if it's dressed up nicely just saying.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, republican lawmakers did refuse masks when offered during the lockdown.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/us-election-2020/republica​n-lawmakers-masks-capitol-riot-lockdow​n-b1784713.html

Was this so the insurgents could distinguish who to shoot?  Were they told this ahead of time?  Did trump tell them this when he was calling them?

In any event, its as likely she received covid from one of her "colleagues" as it is she got it from the red hat society.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not sure if he was wearing a mask or not (most likely not) but Jake LaTurner, from Kansas, tested positive on Thursday morning, and he was in the bunkers with the others, so he could be a source
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Sabreace22: Indirect assassination through induced biological warfare, nice.

There's a photo in the lockdown area if the anti-maskers. They have a wonderful smirk on their face as they refuse.

Criminal negligence is on the books for a reason. Use it.



In this case you can also perform an investigation and identity the guilty party.  Everyone's virus infection has tiny mutation differences.  A total COVID test sweep of the House and full sequencing would identify the donor.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Come on down, collect your stupid prize.
 
