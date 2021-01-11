 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   3pm Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream, insurrection aftermath chastity cage low T edition
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Donnie (now) supposed to go on at 3:15, is this counter-programming or live-stream sh*t-talking?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: With Donnie (now) supposed to go on at 3:15, is this counter-programming or live-stream sh*t-talking?


Have we taken a quick round of bets on what he'll say?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the State Dept website his term ends this evening.

Twitter reporting lots of helicopters around Mike Pence residence

https://twitter.com/nycsouthpaw/statu​s​/1348721216685797378?s=21
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have we taken a quick round of bets on what he'll say?

Have we taken a quick round of bets on what he'll say?


Resign
Double-down
No, you!

One of the 3, but could be interpreted as any of the 3 in typical Derp/snort/whine
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what Cranky Uncle Sam says:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: According to the State Dept website his term ends this evening.

Twitter reporting lots of helicopters around Mike Pence residence

https://twitter.com/nycsouthpaw/status​/1348721216685797378?s=21


Intradasting.  Because if a president resigns, they would need to submit the resignation in writing to the office of the Secretary of State.  I kinda doubt Trump would actually follow the protocol, or have enough people in his orbit to advise him of the actual steps he would need to take.

I'm thinking an actual disgruntled staffer, for the lulz. (nevermind that wars have been started for less)
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: According to the State Dept website his term ends this evening.

Twitter reporting lots of helicopters around Mike Pence residence

https://twitter.com/nycsouthpaw/status​/1348721216685797378?s=21


I clicked and noticed this on the side of the page:

A 'disgruntled staffer' changed the end dates of President Trump's and VP Pence's terms to today, January 11, on the official biography pages on the State Department's website, BuzzFeed News reports
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's going on is this Duck Dynasty? Ok, I'm watching and like it
 
