 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   Phoenix Police: "Check out our cool new app. Use it to file reports, look up precincts, and share things like calendars, storage, camera access, WiFi info, and more. So convenient. Tell your friends. Or we can, since we have your contacts"   (12news.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica, event of emergencies, English-language films, urgent notifications, app, users, messages, Justus, neighborhoods  
•       •       •

1181 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 9:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It carries the Big Brother seal of approval!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks corporates.
And since you have the freedom to do nearly almost anything you want you can come up with these things and sell them to our overlords.
Or even better implement them yourself and face almost even less oversight.
but yeah these things are great when they're used against people you don't like.
I just fear the day when it's used against me or someone I care about. which is exactly why we shouldn't want the things like this to exist in the first place even if they're used against people we don't like.
there's The difficult thing for you to understand because you care only about companies being free to do whatever they want.
Idiots.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some doubts.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, the article mentions none of the scary stuff listed in the headline, so I assumed Subby might just be fear mongering... But I checked the app out and...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/gdXpmlRdwyg
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have called it

Police
App
Repelling
Libtoads
Electronically
Republicans

Or parler
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: https://youtu.be/gdXpmlRdwyg


You know Sandra Bullock's The Net doesn't get enough credit for being ahead of it's time and now, accurate potentially.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The department doesn't store any data," Justus said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The department doesn't store any data," Justus said.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it called, Porkr?
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biometrics?  So you can fingerprint yourself?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try pigs. I turn my location off when I commit crimes.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty awesome.  Get citizens to waive their 4th Amendment rights before they commit crimes.  Someone truly lawful evil came up with this one.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: OK, the article mentions none of the scary stuff listed in the headline, so I assumed Subby might just be fear mongering... But I checked the app out and...
[Fark user image image 425x654]


That's more than I do with my phone....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they won't get the directions wrong when they shoot your dog or shoot you through the door?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Nice try pigs. I turn my location off when I commit crimes.


I would never ever break the law but if I was going to I wouldn't take a cell phone with me what is wrong with you people
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware cops bearing free apps.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Nice try pigs. I turn my location off when I commit crimes.


I only turn the locator on when I need it and for the love of your privacy AND your battery, so should all of you.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So they won't get the directions wrong when they shoot your dog or shoot you through the door?


If we can just get the cops to shoot the dogs and doors they intend to shoot it would be at least a step in the right direction.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: OK, the article mentions none of the scary stuff listed in the headline, so I assumed Subby might just be fear mongering... But I checked the app out and...
[Fark user image 425x654]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: OK, the article mentions none of the scary stuff listed in the headline, so I assumed Subby might just be fear mongering... But I checked the app out and...
[Fark user image 425x654]


Wow, I wonder if they need a warrant to manually or remotely access a suspected criminal's phone with that installed since the owner already gave them permission to access everything.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Wow, I wonder if they need a warrant to manually or remotely access a suspected criminal's phone with that installed since the owner already gave them permission to access everything.


Why would they need to search the phone when they already have all the data?

The app probably syncs to the PD when anything changes.
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Supadope: OK, the article mentions none of the scary stuff listed in the headline, so I assumed Subby might just be fear mongering... But I checked the app out and...
[Fark user image image 425x654]


Best case: they're incompetent morons and just checked all the boxes in the developer permissions panel because they had no idea what they were doing. But even in that case that means the cops are incompetent morons who don't know how to protect you and you installed an app they made.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

culebra: What's it called, Porkr?


Ha! Win.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In short, police say everything you want to know about the department should be in the app.

(And everything the department wants to know about you.)
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't trust the Phoenix Police app but happily gives credit card info to a gaming app based in Taiwan.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

culebra: What's it called, Porkr?


Izzat Tinder for the chubby-chaser crowd?
 
algman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

culebra: What's it called, Porkr?


iSnitch
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: Nice try pigs. I turn my location off when I commit crimes.

I would never ever break the law but if I was going to I wouldn't take a cell phone with me what is wrong with you people


How are you going to post it if you don't record it?  Think, McFly, think.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: .

I would never ever break the law but if I was going to I wouldn't take a cell phone with me what is wrong with you people

How are you going to post it if you don't record it?  Think, McFly, think.


Yeah I have to add that to something else I wouldn't do if I were to be breaking the law not that I would ever break the law for any reason whatsoever
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Nice try pigs. I turn my location off when I commit crimes.


And they turn off their bodycams
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OMG I can customize my experience???? I have waited my whole life to be able to customize my experience!!!¹!1!!!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.